Fortnite: Fortnite will end its Chapter 3 Season 2 with a collaboration with Pac-Man

YWe’re not even going to weigh in on what’s too much, what’s overkill, or what’s appropriate within the collaborations of Fortnite. Because, it is not sure how, or why, but somehow this collaboration feels…good. It feels correct. Doesn’t it happen to you? Well yes, everything seems to indicate that Epic Games will close the Chapter 2 of the Third Season of Fortnite inviting Pac Man to the island.

How will Pac-Man’s collaboration be in Fortnite?

As understood, the game map will be filled with decorations, items and other motifs that will allude to Pac-Man, but nothing was made clear about whether the collaboration itself will include something like, say, a pac man skin, or one inspired by him. Surely some kind of grenade or weapon or healing item will appearbut its nature will not be revealed until the moment of collaboration.

In addition, it should be clarified that this announcement was made from the official page of Pac-Man in Japan, but Epic Games has not made an official announcement. I mean, this is beyond a rumour, but the game itself still needs to give us some information.

Why will Pac-Man have a collaboration in Fortnite?

Everything has a reason, even if it doesn’t seem like it. And since Fortnite is a huge billboard in the center of the Metaverse, collaborations cannot come out of nowhere. Namely, Obi-Wan is coming to the game this week because his series is about to premiere on Disney+.

The last Sunday May 22 Pac-Man turns 42. It is one of the longest-running video game franchises in existence (if not the longest). And he has announced different ways to celebrate. One of them is this one with Fortnitebut will also appear in Doom 2 in the form of a mod that includes several elements from the original arcade and a dozen levels inspired by the maps of the original game.

When will the Pac-Man collaboration be in Fortnite?

This will start just one day before the end of Season 2 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite. so From June 2 we should start seeing the items on the map. Will Pac-Man have something to do with the season finale?

When will be the end of Season 2, Chapter 3 of Fortnite?

How’s your Battle Pass going? Because we regret to inform you that you don’t have much time left: you have two weeks to complete all 100 levelsand that’s just to get the basics of the Pass. This June 3 will be the end of the season event. Since Epic Games has not announced that the game will be offline after the event, it will probably only take a short update to be able to enter the new stage of the game. But that’s what’s exciting What new characters do you think will arrive for the Third Season?