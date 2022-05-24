Fortnite Chapter 3: the outfits that you can make the most changes to | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The skins of Fortnite they are a complete success. In addition to being a source of income, the developers at Epic Games know that outfits give the opportunity to customize characters before the game. The idea is that they have a unique appearance, which is why many wonder which is the skin with the most editing styles.

There are masks of Fortnite with many editing styles, such as the Goalbound set, with 3,200 styles, or Fourth Down, with 3,700 styles. All of that pales in comparison to Boundless, which has almost limitless combinations. With the ability to customize almost anything on their character, players can create someone to represent them.

Set boundless allows the player to create his own superhero in Fortnite. The outfits have several different faces and each one has the same number of customization options. Players can change the hair, skin, and pattern just to get started. Players can also choose the material their costume is made of, as well as the color.

Skins for Fortnite

The most complete part of the suits boundless is that players can use any emote they have as an icon on their chest and back.

Other options worth considering are Fourth Down and the skins of 2018 World Cup. Players have the option to customize these jerseys, from the color to the numbers on the back and the logos.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Week 9 Challenges

Call in an Airstrike at The Collider or The Fortress (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Use an elevator and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/100) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Shoot the tires of OI vehicles (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Hit an enemy player with an Assaulter Shotgun from more than 50 meters (0/50) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Drive a Battle Bus or fly a Choppa to Control Cavern (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Repair a vehicle at the Synapse Station or Chonker Circuit (0/200) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Gesture at different OI Airship collision locations (0/2) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Upgrade a Barrel Shotgun at an upgrade bench (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Search Red Tool Boxes (0/2) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

