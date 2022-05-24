Details of Aquaman 2 in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It is one of the scandals of the year. the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean he sues his ex-wife for defamation while she countersues him. He asks that the actress of the DC Extended Universe pay her 50 million dollars while she raises the bet to 100 million of that currency. The truth is that the versions of abuse damaged both professional careers and Amber Heard says his role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was reduced by this.

heroic hollywood highlighted the producer’s statement kathryn arnold who talked about the sequel to the King of Atlantis. In this case, he indicated that the second part of Aquaman will jump right to the point where Mera and the hero already have a child. Another detail that came to light is that Mera will be hospitalized for most of the film, although they did not clarify the reason for this, and they did say that the character will return to action in the third act of the film.

Details of the relationship between Mera and Aquaman

For your part TheWrap also referenced Arnold’s testimony, including the time he admitted there was an effort to keep Amber Heard far from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom but what Jason Momoa and the director james wan they successfully managed to keep her in her role as Mera. Another detail is that the actress was not invited to DC FanDome 2021 to promote the tape for the scandal with her ex-husband.

The Chairman of DC Films, Walter Hamada, testify in court this week. However, it is not clear if the important executive will corroborate the statements of kathryn arnold and if at any time it will offer more details about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The second part of Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul Mateen II as Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin, among others. The director’s chair is occupied by James Wan and the film will be released in March 2023.