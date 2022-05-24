Criticize Chris Rock for attacking Amber Heard during show

Chris Rock poked fun at the ongoing libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the London leg of his current stand-up tour.

The comedian has drawn the ire of some over the prank, which made light of Depp’s accusation that Heard defecated on his bed (a claim Heard denies).

According to ladbible, Rock told his audience on Thursday, May 12: “Believe all women, believe all women … except Amber Heard. What the hell is he up to? She f*cked up on her bed! She looks fine, but she is not fine.

“He f*cked up in his bed. Once you shit in someone’s bed, you’re guilty of everything.

“He f*cked up in his bed. What the hell is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be an amazing pussy… I’ve been with some crazy ones, but dammit”.

The Independent contacted Rock’s representatives for confirmation.

Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars this year, has faced criticism for using a feminist catchphrase to disparage Heard.

One person wrote: “I never liked Chris Rock, always thought he was overrated, and he’s trash for attacking Amber Heard.”

“Chris Rock wasn’t laughing when Will Smith assaulted him, but it’s okay to laugh and joke about a female victim of domestic abuse when the perpetrator is a Hollywood actor,” another person tweeted.

“So the man who was beaten by #WillSmith is now attacking the woman who was beaten by #JohnnyDepp? I’m starting to think the only thing the Fresh Prince did wrong was not take him outside. #IStandWithAmberHeard,” someone else wrote.

Rock also referred to the slap he received during the Oscars at his UK shows on his tour. ego-death, in which he apparently told the public: “I’m fine, if anyone asked. I got most of my hearing back, and I’m trying to put on a decent show.”

Following the altercation in March, Smith apologized and resigned from the Academy on April 1.

On April 8, the Academy decided to ban Smith from attending the Oscar ceremonies for the next 10 years.