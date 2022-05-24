Chris Hemsworth nude in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth’s nude in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to say goodbye to the saga

Does the Australian actor show his other ‘hammer’ to the public? Inside video!

Chris Hemsworth’s Ultimate Muscle Gainer Workout

Chris Hemsworth’s bodyweight workout

On July 8th, the new from Thor, Love and Thunder, and its great incentive is the premiere of Natalie Portman with the superhero hammer. Chris Hemsworth says goodbye to the saga that has given him worldwide fame and, in addition, gives his fans as a farewell a full nude in the film, of which we have already seen some images in the trailer. The Australian actor appears stronger and more muscular than ever in this new installment. And watch out for the new villain: Christian Bale as the creepy Gorr.

But let’s go back to the hottest moment of the movie, with Chris Hemsworth naked. It happens when Thor, surrounded by other gods, stands in front of Zeus (Russell Crowe) and he makes his superhero clothes disappear, leaving Thor completely naked and with his muscles exposed. Everything but his other ‘hammer’…

Hemsworth, stronger than ever in the ‘Thor’ saga

And look, we have seen Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but he has never appeared so strong on screen. He has already left the Fat Thor behind, in fact, we see his transformation in this movie, and he presumably leaves the saga bigger and more muscular than ever. An example that has been taken by Natalie Portman, who does not disappoint physically like the Goddess of the Hammer.

By the way, if you want to see Chris Hemsworth nude, from minute 1:58 of the trailer you have it…

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io