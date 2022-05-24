Chivas fans booed Amaury Vergara; Blanca Félix, applauded

John Manuel Figueroa

Akron Stadium / 05.23.2022 22:46:13





After winning his second title in the Women’s MX Leaguethe hobby of Chivas does not forgive Amaury Vergara the bad moment that the men’s team lives and was booed during the celebrations on the field of Akron Stadium.

The pink cast of Guadalajara was champion by beating Pachuca Femenil 4-3 on aggregate, in the celebrations, Amaury was poorly received.

From the beginning, when Vergara Zatarain formed to receive his medal and when appearing on the screens of the Akron Stadium there was a boo.

The second occurred at the time of the Olympic lap, when Amaury took the trophy and raised it, people did not stay with it and let him know their dissatisfaction.

Contrary to the goalkeeper, Blanca Félix, who was the heroine when saving a penalty Charlyn Corral that meant the tie in the global; also in compensation time he took a header.

The Sinaloan was the player of the match and the public let him know with shouts and cheers.

The differences in the world of football. Blanca Félix is ​​hugged and celebrates the title, below Charlyn Corral cries and is consoled. He missed the penalty that meant the draw for the Gophers pic.twitter.com/NSXQf2Revo – Juan Manuel Figueroa (@jmanuelfigueroa) May 24, 2022

Chivas was not Champion in the Women’s MX League since 2017 when they won 3-2 precisely at gophers.​