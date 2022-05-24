Billie Eilish explains her tics, “I have Tourette’s syndrome” – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, MAY 24 – Billie Eilish has Tourette’s syndrome. She revealed it herself during an interview with David Letterman for her Netflix series, ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’.



It is a neurological disorder that occurs in childhood and often disappears during adolescence. It is characterized by the presence of motor tics and inconstant phonators. The singer, 20, explains the reason for some of her tics. She was diagnosed with the disorder when she was eleven.



“There isn’t a time when I don’t have tics,” he told Letterman. “During the day I constantly move my ears back and forth, raise my eyebrows and snap my jaw, squeeze my arm, squeeze my muscles. they show up while you are talking to me but for me they are very exhausting “.



Eilish also said that many of the tics have disappeared but not the main ones, however they point out that she does not have them when she performs.



He also added that other colleagues of his have said they have the same disorder but prefer not to mention names because they do not want to make it public. (HANDLE).

