Arranged is Gloria Calderón Kellett’s new comedy for Amazon, starring Taran Killam

The romantic comedy is inspired by the chat relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

After the renewal of With Love for a second season, another romantic comedy by Gloria Calderón Kellett is in the works at Amazon Studios. The screenwriter and executive producer, also creator of the acclaimed remake of Day to dayis developing Arrangedseries destined at least in the United States not to Prime Video but to Freevee, the other streaming service of the colossus, with the star of the Saturday Night Live Taran Killam in the lead role.

The plot of Arranged

Vaguely inspired by the chatted relationships between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Arranged tells the story of a self-destructive movie star (Killam) and an ambitious Latin pop diva who agree to have a public affair to save his declining career and launch her next breakup album. Their decision they immediately regret when they realize they hate each other.

Killam is also involved in the project as an executive producer. “One of the great joys of the hustle and bustle that is life is the people who become a family along the way. Taran Killam is one of those people,” Kellett said. “We have known each other for 17 years, we have done black box theater in Los Angeles in the past and encouraged each other in our various endeavors by dreaming of the time when we could work together for real again. It is a joy that this idea brought me. . And I’m so excited to be working on it with one of the kindest, funniest and most talented men in the business. Dreams do come true. “

Killam added: “I’m thrilled to take a pessimistic premise and find something positive about it. I love romantic comedies. And no one writes about love and the human heart better than my dear friend Gloria. Besides, she has a series with the word ‘Love. ‘in the title. And with’ With ‘. He has a show with’ With ‘and’ Love ‘in the title. With Love“.