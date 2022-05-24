Antoine Fuqua directs Chris Pratt in new Amazon Prime Video conspiracy series

We have a new action hero in the making and that’s Chris Pratt. The ‘Parks & Recreation’ (and okay, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) actor stars in ‘The Terminal List‘ (or ‘The final list’, as always the platform is ambiguous with translations), the new Prime Video series. The series arrives on July 1 and we can already see a full trailer.

Adaptation of the novel by Jack Carr, This conspiracy thriller follows James Reece after his platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during an undercover mission. The Marine returns home with conflicting memories and doubts about his guilt in the event. However, when new evidence comes to light, he finds himself pitted against allied dark forces against him and his ilk.

Antoine Fuqa, who already worked with Pratt on ‘The Magnificent Seven’, sponsors this series as director and executive producer. The pity is that he will only direct the first episode. The libretto is provided by David DiGiliowho creates the series.

In the cast is, along with Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo MertzJai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole and Alexis Louder, among others.

Trailer in original version of ‘The Terminal List’