Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk, the image that will not leave you indifferent

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk They have changed cities in France. They have traveled south, to Cannes, to meet at one of the most important events in cinema, the Cannes Film Festival. An event that comes to the city once a year and that the actress did not want to miss, who has dazzled in the La Croisette red carpet with the Paris Saint Germain footballer.

With the permission of Kylian Mbappé and his renewal with the Parisian club, France is now celebrating another great party, that of the cinema, for which celebrities from all over the world have been summoned, such as the couple formed by Achraf and Hiba, who they have taken everyone’s attention thanks to their outfits as they walked hand in hand.

Enlarge Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk. Daniele Venturelli Getty

Great protagonists of the red carpet

The red carpets are the perfect place for the stars to show their outfits in full, and this time they have not disappointed either, the couple being one of the main protagonists. Achraf has bet as styling a black suit, shoes included, which is closed with a bow on one side. An American that reveals that it does not accompany anything inside. For her part, Hiba has stunned those present at the scene with a white two-piece dress with large openingsone on her right leg, on her waist and on her neckline.

Some groundbreaking outfits that have captivated, as well as surprised, on a red carpet, where other great international stars have also made an appearance, such as Norman Reedus Y Diana Kruger, William of the Bull Y kim morgan, Mads Mikkelsen Y hannah jacobsen, Anne Hathaway Y Adam ShulmanY Michael Fassbender Y alice vikander.

Enlarge Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk. SARAH MEYSONNIER REUTERS

Returning with Hiba and Achraf, they have not hesitated to show their support for the premiere of the French film ‘L’Innocent’ (‘The innocent‘), which is run by louis garrel and that it has a police genre plot. A date in a very special place for which the couple has put on their best clothes.