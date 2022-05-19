US reports first case of monkeypox in Massachusetts

Digital Millennium

Health officials from the state of Massachusetts, in the United States, confirmed a case of monkeypox, the first case of the rare virus identified in 2022, and which has had its outbreak in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal.

The state Department of Public Health (DHS) reported in a statement that the infection was found in an adult man who recently traveled to Canada. He assured that this case does not represent any risk for the general public, and that they are working to identify people who may have been in contact with the man while he was infectious.

According to state health authorities, Initial tests were completed Tuesday night at a laboratory and were completed by United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The state DHS reiterated that the case does not present any risk to the public and that eThis contact tracing approach is the most appropriate given the nature and transmission of the virus.

This would be the first case nationwide in the yearsince in 2021, Texas and Maryland each reported one case in 2021 in people who had recently traveled to Nigeria.

