this Xiaomi only costs 90 euros and is a great purchase

The Xiaomi mobile has a discount on Amazon, it is a very good purchase if you are looking for something simple and safe.

You can get one of the cheapest Xiaomi phones at a discount. Yes, one of the cheapest continues to drop in price and can be a great purchase if you are looking to save the most without giving up good features.

The Redmi 9A falls to the 90 euros on Amazon, but only for a limited time. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You will receive it at home quickly and safely, forget about complications.

Also, with Amazon you will have nothing to worry about, your shipments are fast, safe and totally free if you are a Prime user. Their after-sales service and customer service will always be there to help you.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile for very little

MediaTek Helio G25

2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory

6.53″ HD+ IPS display

5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charge

3.5mm jack, FM Radio and 13 MP camera

The Xiaomi mobile has a 6.53-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. It feels good in your hand and in it you can enjoy series and movies without problems. In addition, this Redmi arrives in different and striking colors.

Those applications that you use every day will work without problems thanks to the Helium G25one of the processors manufactured by MediaTek. As we have said, in this offer it comes together with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that you can expand if you need more space.

We find a single camera on the back of this Redmi 9A. incorporates a 13 megapixel sensor with which you can take more than decent pictures. Of course, it also has a front sensor for selfies, video calls, TikTok or anything else you can think of.

Another of the positive points of this Redmi is that you will not have to worry about the battery. It has a capacity of 5,000 mAh that will withstand the toughest days, the night will come and you will still have energy. It also incorporates a headphone jack and FM radio.

If you are looking for a mobile to trust for less than 100 euros, this Redmi 9A is one of the best purchases you can make. It meets the basics and is capable of offering a good experience, you won’t have to give up anything. If you are interested, do not think about it too much, the units are limited.

