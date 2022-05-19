Robert Downey Jr. will restore cars in an ecological way in a series

Robert Downey Jr. is an environmental activist who does his best to raise awareness and now he will restore cars in an ecological way in a show.

Robert Downey Jr. He is an actor who knew how to be in hell when in the past he struggled with addiction and legal problems that seemed never ending. However, the interpreter is a living demonstration of resilience and was able to reinvent himself thanks to the confidence they gave him to return to the industry in a role tailored to him: Tony Stark/Iron Man in it Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then everything was on the rise for him!

The days of Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel ended after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga where his character sacrifices himself, but the actor is still in the foreground. Why? He is an environmental activist who wastes no time trying to make the general public aware of the damage we are doing to the planet and the need to change our unsustainable ways.

Ecological responsibility!

In this sense, the actor joined a project of Discovery+ produced by Team Downey, along with his wife, where he will be in charge of restoring classic cars to turn them into ecological vehicles ready to hit the road without harming the environment. He will not be alone in the show because he will be accompanied by a team of experts in a 100% unscripted TV show.

“My goal is to show that it is possible to maintain the integrity of classic cars while taking advantage of new technology and innovation to make them more environmentally friendly. I’m thrilled that audiences will be able to see this series on Discovery+ later this year.”the celebrity enthusiastically told The Hollywood Reporter. The new project of Robert Downey Jr. It really gives us an idea of ​​how much the actor has evolved.

Downey’s Dream Cars will be the title of the TV program and responsible for Discovery+, Nancy Danielsexpressed in this regard: “We are excited to bring audiences a series that showcases the spirit of who Downey is and puts his passion for the environment center stage. That, and who better than Robert Downey Jr. to make green cars look so good?