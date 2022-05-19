Ciampa jokes with the identity of the surprise fighters that will appear tonight on AEW Dynamite

TBS will broadcast today, May 18, the 137th episode of AEW Dynamite live from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, where two mystery wrestlers will make their debut, as confirmed by Tony Khan during his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio. The AEW president pointed out that it will not be anyone from the main roster, adding that the wrestlers making their debut tonight are “fun additions.”



Britt Baker and Samoa Joe are scheduled to take on these mystery opponentsadvertised as jokers, in their respective Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinal matches. At the moment, his identity is unknown. It doesn’t seem likely that she is one of the recently released former NXT Superstars, as their non-compete clauses won’t expire until May 29.



Among those who could debut is Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli). The fighter is a top-tier free agent who is still on the market after not reach a new agreement with WWE at the beginning of this year. Nevertheless, so far we still do not know what his plans are. Several companies have been interested in hiring him, but the fighter has a high price. In addition, some companies that have contacted him have not received a response from him.

On the other hand, the WWE superstar Ciampa wanted to joke about this topic, showing a photograph with his former costume partners, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, with the text “Hanging out at Epcot with a couple of pranksters (jokers)“.