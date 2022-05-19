Ciampa jokes with the identity of the surprise fighters that will appear tonight on AEW Dynamite
TBS will broadcast today, May 18, the 137th episode of AEW Dynamite live from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, where two mystery wrestlers will make their debut, as confirmed by Tony Khan during his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio. The AEW president pointed out that it will not be anyone from the main roster, adding that the wrestlers making their debut tonight are “fun additions.”
Britt Baker and Samoa Joe are scheduled to take on these mystery opponentsadvertised as jokers, in their respective Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinal matches. At the moment, his identity is unknown. It doesn’t seem likely that she is one of the recently released former NXT Superstars, as their non-compete clauses won’t expire until May 29.
Among those who could debut is Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli). The fighter is a top-tier free agent who is still on the market after not reach a new agreement with WWE at the beginning of this year. Nevertheless, so far we still do not know what his plans are. Several companies have been interested in hiring him, but the fighter has a high price. In addition, some companies that have contacted him have not received a response from him.
On the other hand, the WWE superstar Ciampa wanted to joke about this topic, showing a photograph with his former costume partners, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, with the text “Hanging out at Epcot with a couple of pranksters (jokers)“.
Gargano left WWE in December, at which time his contract expired. On the other hand, LeRae’s contract with the company expired earlier this month. We will have to see if they are finally the mysterious fighters who debut tonight at AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite card May 18, 2022
Men’s Owen Hart Tournament (Quarter finals)
Kyle O’Reilly vs. Phoenix King
Women’s Owen Hart Tournament (Quarter finals)
Britt Baker vs. surprise entrant
Men’s Owen Hart Tournament (Quarter finals)
SamoaJoe vs. surprise entrant
Men’s Owen Hart Tournament (Semifinal)
Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy
Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Chris Jericho and Willian Regal face to face.
don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the AEW news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.