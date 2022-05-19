Champions League final, Camila Cabello will sing in the opening ceremony

Famous for big hits like ‘Bam Bam’, ‘Señorita’ and ‘Havana’, the Cuban-American artist Camila Cabello will take the stage shortly before the start of the the final from UEFA Champions Leaguescheduled for Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France.

The words of Camila Cabello: «I am very excited to be performing at the UEFA Champions League final! I want to create a truly special show that combines my Latin soul and a spirit of unity for sports and music fans from all over the world. I can not wait!”.

Now in its sixth edition, the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League final, presented by Pepsi, combines the worlds of music, entertainment and sport to deliver a world-class performance. The 2022 Opening Ceremony will be an extraordinary choreography of costumes, dancers and musicians and will give a show of pure energy to the fans at the stadium and at home.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, commented: «We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi, our long-time partner, for the ceremony leading up to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. These events always offer the best combination of sport and music – we know the fans love it and Pepsi is the partner. perfect to help us out. Camila Cabello is one of the most famous artists in the world and, thanks to the enthusiasm of the fans, she will stage an unforgettable show ».

The final will be broadcast in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Camila Cabello will take the stage about 10 minutes before the biggest match of the season in European club football.