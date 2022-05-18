Young man drowned while trying to recreate Titanic scene with his girlfriend

Regrettable! A couple experienced a desperate moment trying to recreate an iconic scene from the cinemathe lovers wanted to play ‘Jack’ and ‘Rose’ and both ended up falling into the sea, where only the woman managed to survive.

Let’s remember that titanica told us the love story between the characters of Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet. In the film we can see the characters fall in love while exploring the ship and, in one of the romantic scenes, we see ‘Jack’ and ‘Rose’ have a magical hug on the bow of the ship.

Jack and Rose played one of the most iconic couples in cinema

The aforementioned scene was exactly what the lovers wanted to replicate, but they did not consider their drunken state, since it has been proven that both were under the influence of alcohol. While drinking, they thought it was a romantic idea to approach a pier in the Turkish Sea to give each other the iconic hug, however, they lost their balance and fell into the sea.

Likewise, the Turkish authorities indicated that the couple had to overcome a security chain to reach the edge and, because it is a prohibited place, there are no stairs or places of support, so the young people could not climb on their own. .

Both were struggling to stay afloat, until the woman was rescued by a group of fishermen who were passing through the area, unfortunately it was already too late for the boyfriend, since he had already drowned.

A specialized team began with the search for the young