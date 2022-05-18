Young man drowned while trying to recreate Titanic scene with his girlfriend

Regrettable! A couple experienced a desperate moment trying to recreate an iconic scene from the cinemathe lovers wanted to play ‘Jack’ and ‘Rose’ and both ended up falling into the sea, where only the woman managed to survive.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker