Why the sequel to Knives Out is Netflix’s big bet in its winning strategy

Netflix faces a dark outlook after releasing the report that indicates a sharp drop in subscribers. That is why the streaming giant He prepares a lot of original content to keep trying to keep his subscribers interested and to keep attracting new ones.

The service has a slew of premieres set to debut this year. In addition to several original series productions, the red n company it also has several feature films with extremely attractive casts that promise to blow up viewing trends.

One of those titles is Knives Out 2the sequel to the film of the same name (also titled Between knives and secrets) and that it had Daniel Craig like detective Benoit Blanc trying to decipher the death of a millionaire within a family full of secrets.

Daniel Craig will return to lead the cast of Knives Out 2

Director Rian Johnson gets back behind the scenes for the sequel, which will once again feature Craig alongside a cast of notable names such as Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., kate hudson, kathryn hahn, dave baptist, Edward Norton and many more. Knives Out 2 It is one of Netflix’s big bets for this year, although in addition to being able to enjoy it from the comfort of home, fans will be able to do it on the big screen.

It must be remembered that in March 2021, Netflix announced the acquisition of the rights to the franchise of Knives Out, with the screening of two sequels. The streamer invested a sum close to 400 million dollars to develop Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3.

Netflix plans to release the expected Knives Out 2 in theaters, prior to its premiere on the platform. This is in line with the company’s need to redesign its growth strategy. Something that comes hand in hand with the introduction of a low-cost ad-supported plan that could launch later this year.

Pre-launching titles on the big screen is nothing new for Netflix nor for the rest of the streaming platforms. at the end of last year Don’t Look Up (Don’t Look Above), the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence satire, had a limited release in select theaters before hitting Netflix a week later.

Depending on the site Bloomberg, Netflix would be in negotiations with the AMC theater chain to reach an agreement that allows them display the titles about 45 days before of its premiere on the platform. In the past, the big movie theater chains have turned down this option because they want a run of at least 2 months to be profitable.

The truth is that the cinemas they are still suffering the consequences of the pandemic, which led to the closure of many theaters and the loss of large sums of money. As the industry begins to experience some normalcy in its exhibition and festival circuit, Netflix seeks to get on this “resurgence” to incorporate it into your growth strategy.

the premiere of Knives Out 2 in theaters could benefit both parties. On the one hand, Netflix would make a profit from distribution deals, while theaters would see increased box office sales. And the fans would get the benefit of being able to enjoy said title twice, in theaters and via streaming, if they so wish. The first Knives Out movie was released in 2019 and not only garnered praise from critics and fans, but also grossed more than $300 million, a complete success for a film that added a twist to the crime and detective genre with the occasional tint of humor. In addition, the sequel will benefit from a new cast full of big names, used to big box office hits.

The platform seeks to reverse the bad streak in the abrupt drop in subscriptions that it faced in recent months

The decision of Netflix it does not apply only to their service, as other platforms have experienced something similar in recent years. Although the pandemic changed people’s consumption habits, especially in the field of entertainment, which forced many to turn to the consumption of series and movies via streaming. Hence, most of the latest big releases have been on demand.

From mid-2021 to this part, the trends began to reverse again and people were once again encouraged to attend the movie theaters and theaters of the world. However, in a industry undergoes changes On the fly and at breakneck pace, we can expect trends to continue to change and platforms to continue to modify their release patterns, especially now that nearly every major movie studio has its own on-demand services.

The sequel to Knives Out It is in post-production and its premiere is scheduled for the end of this year.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!