What to expect from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’? The film starring Tom Cruise opens on Friday, May 27 | Cinema | Entertainment

How does it feel to start your racing career being trained by one of the best in the country? That’s the plot preamble for the tape. Top Gun: Maverickstarring Tom Cruise and that, after numerous postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will finally hit theaters this Friday, May 27.

The successful original film, directed by Tony Scott in 1986launched Tom Cruise’s acting career and that of others, such as Val Kilmer, who played the famous Iceman; he launched them into the superstar stratosphere.

On this occasion, Peter Maverick Mitchell returns to the academy where he served more than 30 years ago to train a new group of pilots for a mission, including Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller)officer’s son Nick Bradshawbest remembered from the first tape as Goose, Mitchell’s great friend who dies during a flight maneuver.

But despite all his experience, Maverick will still have to face the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears. to succeed in a mission that will demand the ultimate sacrifice from the chosen team.

To accommodate the premiere date, Paramount Pictures in turn moved the release of Mission: Impossible 7also starring Cruise, for July 2023. The film studio and the protagonist himself they refused to release Maverick during the months of quarantine through a service of streaming, as it happened with other productions. they agreed, however, to stream the premiere and red carpet via YouTube, which took place on May 4 in San Diego, California, and give access so that the followers of the film can see its protagonists, as well as enjoy exclusive material from their homes.

“Through our partnership with YouTube, Paramount is capturing for the first time the collective power of our YouTube channels. The Top Gun franchise has a global reach and is loved by fans all over the world.; and, through the live transmission of the event of Top Gun: Maverick, we connect with audiences from various countries in an inclusive and engaging way”, said Lee Sears, general manager of International Events for Paramount Global, weeks ago.

Among the actors who join the new installment are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddi Y Monica Barbaro.

“I want to say that seeing you all here, face to face and without masks, this is an epic and wonderful moment. We have been waiting for a long time and I am happy that this day has finally come.said Cruise, who landed at the event by helicopter.

But why wait so long to make a sequel? “It was now or never,” Cruise responded immediately. “We had been looking for a way to tell this story and thinking how to use the technology that has evolved to bring that experience to all parts of the world where they want to see it. So I said, ‘OK, if we’re going to do it, we have to do it now.’”

As seen in the previews, the new film directed by Joe Kosinski brings together all the elements of its predecessor: youthful energy, adrenaline, speed, jealousy, and the quest to serve his nation with honor. Nostalgia will definitely be activated with the appearances of Ed Harris Y Val Kilmer, who confirmed their participation, although without revealing further details.

Miles Teller plays Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, the son of ‘Maverick’s’ best friend Goose, who was killed in the first film during a flying stunt. Photo: Scott Garfield

However, beyond the action sequences, Cruise wanted to highlight the dramatic content of the story. “One of the first things we did was watch the first tape to understand what it means top gun and how it has transcended for generations. But it’s a tough plot those kinds of stories that I love to get my teeth into. The story and the characters are the key”, she underlined in her intervention, during which she also He took a few minutes to recognize the talent of the group of actors that accompanies him, and assured that during the recordings he gave them total control of their characters and their interpretations to allow them to shine.

“This movie means a lot to me, to my career, to the studio, to the public.. When making a film it stops being yours, because it becomes everyone’s. But here we are today. It’s a very emotional moment, but I just want everyone to be happy and celebrate.”.