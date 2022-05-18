Turkey: Young man drowns while trying to recreate scene from “Titanic” with his girlfriend

A young man who was trying to recreate the iconic pose from the movie “Titanic” with his girlfriend drowned, after the couple fell and plunged into the sea. The incident happened during a fishing trip in Izmit, northwestern Turkey, on the night of Sunday, May 15.

