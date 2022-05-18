Turkey: Young man drowns while trying to recreate scene from “Titanic” with his girlfriend

A young man who was trying to recreate the iconic pose from the movie “Titanic” with his girlfriend drowned, after the couple fell and plunged into the sea. The incident happened during a fishing trip in Izmit, northwestern Turkey, on the night of Sunday, May 15.

Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend mine dinarboth 23, had stood on the edge of the pier to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s arms outstretched pose in the 1997 film.

YOU CAN SEE: The Pentagon claims it has encountered UFOs at least 400 times since 2004

The couple, before recreating the iconic scene, had consumed alcohol. They then crossed a security chain that prevents tourists from passing due to the risks of falling into the sea.

Nearby fishermen saw the boyfriends fall into the sea and rushed to help, rescuing the woman after she grabbed onto the end of a fishing rod.

However, Ciftci disappeared under the waves. Emergency teams arrived at the scene and pulled the body out of the water almost two hours after the fall.

YOU CAN SEE: Woman is accused of killing her 2-month-old baby on the highway

Meanwhile, an ambulance took Dinar to Kocaeli State Hospital, where he remains recovering. He stated that, together with his partner, they thought it would be fun to recreate the ‘Titanic pose’.

Furkan’s body will undergo an autopsy before his funeral is held in his hometown of Duzce.