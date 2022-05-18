They unseat Dwayne Johnson as the highest paid celebrity on the networks – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- Dwayne Johnson no longer the highest paid celebrity for every sponsored post on Instagram. La Roca, who occupied the first place on the podium for some time, was dethroned by the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The actor, who accumulates more than 315 million followers on the platform, earn 1 million 523 thousand dollars per post. The soccer player, for his part, has 442 million followers and would be charging one million 604 thousand dollars per publication.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, was listed as the highest paid actor in Hollywood in 2019 by Forbes magazine. With annual earnings of 89.4 million dollarsmanaged to beat Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

According to the platform Hopper HQ, in the so-called List of the richest on Instagram, which last year positioned Dwayne Johnson in the number one position, today that space is occupied by the striker at Manchester United Football Club of the Premier League from England.

In the top 5 of that rankingTaking into account the number of followers and popularity of celebrities, the second place goes to Dwayne Johnson, the third to the singer Ariana Grande, who earns one million 510 thousand dollars per post.

The room is attributed to Kylie Jenner with one million 494 thousand dollars and Selena Gomez stays in fifth place by obtaining one million 468 thousand dollars for each thing that she makes known on Instagram.

Celebrities like Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kim Kardashian continue on the list; Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Leo Messi, Neymar and Virat Kohli.