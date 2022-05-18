The shortest dress in Jennifer López’s closet shows that the mini is ageless

The singer and actress Jennifer López has her own style halfway between the risky and the bohemian that sets the trend every time she goes out on the street and becomes a source of inspiration for fashion experts. We could say that she is an icon not only in the artistic field but also in fashion, since the 90s with her dress of versace From the Grammy Awards to the slides and current revivals, Jennifer’s outfits cross borders and ages.

On this occasion, we have captured the singer walking with her newly fiancé Ben Affleck through the streets of los angeles with one of the most cutting-edge trends of the season. It is a short-sleeved mini denim dress (or maxi shirt) with gold details on the front. She has combined it with a tote bag Dior (2,800 euros) with print and beige platform heels.

The combination of the babydoll style with the heels makes the singer’s legs look infinite. Once again, Jennifer proves that fashion is ageless and it is that at 52 years old she dares with all kinds of garments and is an expert in bringing the latest trends to her field in the best possible way.

jennifer lpez’s mini cowboy dress Short denim dressClaudie Pierlot

Short denim dress by Claudie Pierlot (235 euros)

Paneled denim dressZara

paneled denim dress Zara (€29.95)

Denim effect jacquard dressMajesty

Denim effect jacquard dress Majesty (275 euros)

Straight blue denim dressIKKS

Straight blue denim dress with bow by IKKS (93 euros)

