The ranking of the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world: Messi beats Ronaldo
LeBron James, Kevin Durant And Stephen Curry they are owners of major media companies. Serena Williams is in a venture capital firm with a $ 111 million investment fund. Naomi Osaka has more than 20 partnerships, and at the same time is the founder of a line of skin care products. Tom BradyInstead, it added a rich partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to its portfolio and, in the meantime, launched its NFT platform, Autograph.
This is to say that sports stars today are much more than athletes. They do marketing with a golden weight for the biggest brands and entrepreneurs in the world, guaranteeing an income that is often higher than what they get from their own playing field.
Do they focus only on sports? Absolutely not.
The income of the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world
In the past 12 months, the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world have grossed a staggering $ 2.97 billion before taxes and agent fees, thus beating with an 8% growth (over 200 million dollars) the record set last year. Advertising deals and all non-sports revenue came in at $ 1.06 billion, up from last year’s record of $ 1.04 billion.
This year, by virtue of the change of jersey, the two most famous footballers in the world have faced a reduction in their salaries, yet, thanks to the push from their sponsors, they have confirmed themselves at the top of the ranking of the 50 highest paid sportsmen at the world. Under Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi, with a gain of 130 million dollars, he secured the first position for the second time; while Cristiano Ronaldowho moved to Manchester United, finished third, with 115 million dollars.
To divide the two eternal rivals is LeBron James. Which, having broken the $ 100 million mark for the first time, he earned second place with $ 121.2 million. Naomi Osaka, Japanese tennis ace and with several sponsors, is the richest female athlete in the world with a gain of 59.2 million dollars. A figure that is worth it in 19th place in the general classification.
The ranking, therefore, shows many quite relevant figures. And it can also be seen from the limit amount necessary to become part of the top 50 of the highest paid sportsmen in the world: it has risen from 34 million last year to 37.6 million dollars, the highest threshold ever.
Here are the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world. Forbes to create the ranking, it was based on the athletes’ incomes collected between May 1, 2021 and May 1, 2022.
THE TOP 50 of the highest paid sportsmen in the world
- LIONEL MESSI
Sport: Soccer
Earnings off the pitch: $ 55 million
Earnings from the field: $ 75 million
Total earnings: $ 130 million
- LEBRON JAMES
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 80 million
Earnings from the field: $ 41.2 million
Total earnings: $ 121.2 million
- CRISTIANO RONALDO
Sport: Soccer
Earnings off the pitch: $ 55 million
Earnings from the field: $ 60 million
Total earnings: $ 115 million
- NEYMAR
Sport: Soccer
Earnings off the pitch: $ 25 million
Earnings from the field: $ 70 million
Total earnings: $ 95 million
- STEPHEN CURRY
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 47 million
Earnings from the field: $ 45.8 million
Total earnings: $ 92.8 million
- KEVIN DURANT
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 50 million
Earnings from the field: $ 42.1 million
Total earnings: $ 92.1 million
- ROGER FEDERER
Sport: Tennis
Earnings off the pitch: $ 90 million
Earnings from the field: $ 0.7 million
Total earnings: $ 90.7 million
- CANELO ALVAREZ
Sport: Boxing
Earnings off the pitch: $ 5 million
Earnings from the field: $ 85 million
Total earnings: $ 90 million
- TOM BRADY
Sport: Football
Earnings off the pitch: $ 52 million
Earnings from the field: $ 31.9 million
Total earnings: $ 83.9 million
- GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 41 million
Earnings from the field: $ 39.9 million
Total earnings: $ 80.9 million
- RUSSELL WESTBROOK
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 35 million
Earnings from the field: $ 44.2 million
Total earnings: $ 79.2 million
- JAMES HARDEN
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 30 million
Earnings from the field: $ 44.4 million
Total earnings: $ 74.4 million
- MATTHEW STAFFORD
Sport: Football
Earnings off the pitch: $ 2.5 million
Earnings from the field: $ 69.8 million
Total earnings: $ 72.3 million
- AARON RODGERS
Sport: Football
Earnings off the pitch: $ 11 million
Earnings from the field: $ 57 million
Total earnings: $ 68 million
- TIGER WOODS
Sport: Golf
Earnings off the pitch: $ 68 million
Earnings from the field: $ 0.04 million
Total earnings: $ 68 million
- JOSH ALLEN
Sport: Football
Earnings off the court: $ 4 million
Earnings from the field: $ 63 million
Total earnings: $ 67 million
- LEWIS HAMILTON
Sport: Formula 1
Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
Earnings from the field: $ 57 million
Total earnings: $ 65 million
- TYSON FURY
Sport: Boxing
Earnings off the pitch: $ 2 million
Earnings from the field: $ 60 million
Total earnings: $ 62 million
- NAOMI OSAKA
Sport: Tennis
Earnings off the pitch: $ 58 million
Earnings from the field: $ 1.2 million
Total earnings: $ 59.2 million
- DAMIAN LILLARD
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 18 million
Earnings from the field: $ 39.4 million
Total earnings: $ 57.4 million
- DESHAUN WATSON
Sport: Football
Earnings off the court: $ 0.1 million
Earnings from the field: $ 55.5 million
Total earnings: $ 55.6 million
- KLAY THOMPSON
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 17 million
Earnings from the field: $ 38 million
Total earnings: $ 55 million
- MIKE TROUT
Sport: Baseball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 14 million
Earnings from the field: $ 35.5 million
Total earnings: $ 49.5 million
- PATRICK MAHOMES
Sport: Football
Earnings off the pitch: $ 20 million
Earnings from the field: $ 29.1 million
Total earnings: $ 49.1 million
- KIRK COUSINS
Sport: Football
Earnings off the pitch: $ 2.5 million
Earnings from the field: $ 46.5 million
Total earnings: $ 48.5 million
- JIMMY BUTLER
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 12 million
Earnings from the field: $ 36 million
Total earnings: $ 48 million
- MAX VERSTAPPEN
Sport: Formula 1
Earnings off the court: $ 2 million
Earnings from the field: $ 46 million
Total earnings: $ 48 million
- PAUL GEORGE
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 8.5 million
Earnings from the field: $ 39.4 million
Total earnings: $ 47.9 million
- ANTHONY DAVIS
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 10 million
Earnings from the field: $ 35.4 million
Total earnings: $ 45.4 million
- KAWHI LEONARD
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 6 million
Earnings from the field: $ 39.4 million
Total earnings: $ 45.4 million
- PHIL MICKELSON
Sport: Golf
Earnings off the pitch: $ 42 million
Earnings from the field: $ 3.3 million
Total earnings: $ 45.3 million
- SERENA WILLIAMS
Sport: Tennis
Earnings off the court: $ 45
Earnings from the field: $ 0.3 million
Total earnings: $ 45.3 million
- MOHAMED SALAH
Sport: Soccer
Earnings off the pitch: $ 18 million
Earnings from the field: $ 27 million
Total earnings: $ 45 million
- JOHN WALL
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 0.5 million
Earnings from the field: $ 44.3 million
Total earnings: $ 44.8 million
- KYLIAN MBAPPE
Sport: Soccer
Earnings off the pitch: $ 15 million
Earnings from the field: $ 28 million
Total earnings: $ 43 million
- CONOR MCGREGOR
Sport: MMA
Earnings off the court: $ 10 million
Earnings from the field: $ 33 million
Total earnings: $ 43 million
- RORY MCLLORY
Sport: Golf
Earnings off the pitch: $ 34 million
Earnings from the field: $ 7.5 million
Total earnings: $ 41.5 million
- MARSHON LATTIMORE
Sport: Football
Earnings off the court: $ 0.1 million
Earnings from the field: $ 40.8 million
Total earnings: $ 40.9 million
- DEVIN BOOKER
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
Earnings from the field: $ 31.9 million
Total earnings: $ 39.9 million
- JOEL EMBIID
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
Earnings from the field: $ 31.7 million
Total earnings: $ 39.7 million
- AMARI COOPER
Sport: Football
Earnings off the pitch: $ 0.5 million
Earnings from the field: $ 38.9 million
Total earnings: $ 39.4 million
- CHRIS PAUL
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
Earnings from the field: $ 31.1 million
Total earnings: $ 39.1 million
- RYAN RAMCZYK
Sport: Football
Earnings off the court: $ 0.1 million
Earnings from the field: $ 38.7 million
Total earnings: $ 38.8 million
- STEFAN DIGGS
Sport: Football
Earnings off the pitch: $ 2.5 million
Earnings from the field: $ 36.2 million
Total earnings: $ 38.7 million
- JAKE PAUL
Sport: Boxing
Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
Earnings from the field: $ 30 million
Total earnings: $ 38 million
- KEMBA WALKER
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the court: $ 3 million
Earnings from the field: $ 35 million
Total earnings: $ 38 million
- RUSELL WILSON
Sport: Football
Earnings off the pitch: $ 14 million
Earnings from the field: $ 24 million
Total earnings: $ 38 million
- BRADLEY BEAL
Sport: Basketball
Earnings off the court: $ 4 million
Earnings from the field: $ 33.7 million
Total earnings: $ 37.7 million
- TJ WATT
Sport: Football
Earnings off the court: $ 1 million
Earnings from the field: $ 36.6 million
Total earnings: $ 37.6
