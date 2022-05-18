The ranking of the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world: Messi beats Ronaldo

LeBron James, Kevin Durant And Stephen Curry they are owners of major media companies. Serena Williams is in a venture capital firm with a $ 111 million investment fund. Naomi Osaka has more than 20 partnerships, and at the same time is the founder of a line of skin care products. Tom BradyInstead, it added a rich partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to its portfolio and, in the meantime, launched its NFT platform, Autograph.

This is to say that sports stars today are much more than athletes. They do marketing with a golden weight for the biggest brands and entrepreneurs in the world, guaranteeing an income that is often higher than what they get from their own playing field.

Do they focus only on sports? Absolutely not.

The income of the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world

In the past 12 months, the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world have grossed a staggering $ 2.97 billion before taxes and agent fees, thus beating with an 8% growth (over 200 million dollars) the record set last year. Advertising deals and all non-sports revenue came in at $ 1.06 billion, up from last year’s record of $ 1.04 billion.

This year, by virtue of the change of jersey, the two most famous footballers in the world have faced a reduction in their salaries, yet, thanks to the push from their sponsors, they have confirmed themselves at the top of the ranking of the 50 highest paid sportsmen at the world. Under Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi, with a gain of 130 million dollars, he secured the first position for the second time; while Cristiano Ronaldowho moved to Manchester United, finished third, with 115 million dollars.

To divide the two eternal rivals is LeBron James. Which, having broken the $ 100 million mark for the first time, he earned second place with $ 121.2 million. Naomi Osaka, Japanese tennis ace and with several sponsors, is the richest female athlete in the world with a gain of 59.2 million dollars. A figure that is worth it in 19th place in the general classification.

The ranking, therefore, shows many quite relevant figures. And it can also be seen from the limit amount necessary to become part of the top 50 of the highest paid sportsmen in the world: it has risen from 34 million last year to 37.6 million dollars, the highest threshold ever.

Here are the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world. Forbes to create the ranking, it was based on the athletes’ incomes collected between May 1, 2021 and May 1, 2022.

THE TOP 50 of the highest paid sportsmen in the world

  1. LIONEL MESSI
    Sport: Soccer
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 55 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 75 million
    Total earnings: $ 130 million
  2. LEBRON JAMES
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 80 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 41.2 million
    Total earnings: $ 121.2 million
  3. CRISTIANO RONALDO
    Sport: Soccer
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 55 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 60 million
    Total earnings: $ 115 million
  4. NEYMAR
    Sport: Soccer
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 25 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 70 million
    Total earnings: $ 95 million
  5. STEPHEN CURRY
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 47 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 45.8 million
    Total earnings: $ 92.8 million
  6. KEVIN DURANT
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 50 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 42.1 million
    Total earnings: $ 92.1 million
  7. ROGER FEDERER
    Sport: Tennis
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 90 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 0.7 million
    Total earnings: $ 90.7 million
  8. CANELO ALVAREZ
    Sport: Boxing
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 5 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 85 million
    Total earnings: $ 90 million
  9. TOM BRADY
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 52 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 31.9 million
    Total earnings: $ 83.9 million
  10. GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 41 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 39.9 million
    Total earnings: $ 80.9 million
  11. RUSSELL WESTBROOK
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 35 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 44.2 million
    Total earnings: $ 79.2 million
  12. JAMES HARDEN
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 30 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 44.4 million
    Total earnings: $ 74.4 million
  13. MATTHEW STAFFORD
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 2.5 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 69.8 million
    Total earnings: $ 72.3 million
  14. AARON RODGERS
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 11 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 57 million
    Total earnings: $ 68 million
  15. TIGER WOODS
    Sport: Golf
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 68 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 0.04 million
    Total earnings: $ 68 million
  16. JOSH ALLEN
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the court: $ 4 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 63 million
    Total earnings: $ 67 million
  17. LEWIS HAMILTON
    Sport: Formula 1
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 57 million
    Total earnings: $ 65 million
  18. TYSON FURY
    Sport: Boxing
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 2 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 60 million
    Total earnings: $ 62 million
  19. NAOMI OSAKA
    Sport: Tennis
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 58 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 1.2 million
    Total earnings: $ 59.2 million
  20. DAMIAN LILLARD
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 18 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 39.4 million
    Total earnings: $ 57.4 million
  21. DESHAUN WATSON
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the court: $ 0.1 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 55.5 million
    Total earnings: $ 55.6 million
  22. KLAY THOMPSON
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 17 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 38 million
    Total earnings: $ 55 million
  23. MIKE TROUT
    Sport: Baseball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 14 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 35.5 million
    Total earnings: $ 49.5 million
  24. PATRICK MAHOMES
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 20 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 29.1 million
    Total earnings: $ 49.1 million
  25. KIRK COUSINS
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 2.5 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 46.5 million
    Total earnings: $ 48.5 million
  26. JIMMY BUTLER
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 12 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 36 million
    Total earnings: $ 48 million
  27. MAX VERSTAPPEN
    Sport: Formula 1
    Earnings off the court: $ 2 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 46 million
    Total earnings: $ 48 million
  28. PAUL GEORGE
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 8.5 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 39.4 million
    Total earnings: $ 47.9 million
  29. ANTHONY DAVIS
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 10 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 35.4 million
    Total earnings: $ 45.4 million
  30. KAWHI LEONARD
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 6 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 39.4 million
    Total earnings: $ 45.4 million
  31. PHIL MICKELSON
    Sport: Golf
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 42 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 3.3 million
    Total earnings: $ 45.3 million
  32. SERENA WILLIAMS
    Sport: Tennis
    Earnings off the court: $ 45
    Earnings from the field: $ 0.3 million
    Total earnings: $ 45.3 million
  33. MOHAMED SALAH
    Sport: Soccer
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 18 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 27 million
    Total earnings: $ 45 million
  34. JOHN WALL
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 0.5 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 44.3 million
    Total earnings: $ 44.8 million
  35. KYLIAN MBAPPE
    Sport: Soccer
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 15 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 28 million
    Total earnings: $ 43 million
  36. CONOR MCGREGOR
    Sport: MMA
    Earnings off the court: $ 10 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 33 million
    Total earnings: $ 43 million
  37. RORY MCLLORY
    Sport: Golf
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 34 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 7.5 million
    Total earnings: $ 41.5 million
  38. MARSHON LATTIMORE
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the court: $ 0.1 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 40.8 million
    Total earnings: $ 40.9 million
  39. DEVIN BOOKER
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 31.9 million
    Total earnings: $ 39.9 million
  40. JOEL EMBIID
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 31.7 million
    Total earnings: $ 39.7 million
  41. AMARI COOPER
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 0.5 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 38.9 million
    Total earnings: $ 39.4 million
  42. CHRIS PAUL
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 31.1 million
    Total earnings: $ 39.1 million
  43. RYAN RAMCZYK
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the court: $ 0.1 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 38.7 million
    Total earnings: $ 38.8 million
  44. STEFAN DIGGS
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 2.5 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 36.2 million
    Total earnings: $ 38.7 million
  45. JAKE PAUL
    Sport: Boxing
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 30 million
    Total earnings: $ 38 million
  46. KEMBA WALKER
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the court: $ 3 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 35 million
    Total earnings: $ 38 million
  47. RUSELL WILSON
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the pitch: $ 14 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 24 million
    Total earnings: $ 38 million
  48. BRADLEY BEAL
    Sport: Basketball
    Earnings off the court: $ 4 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 33.7 million
    Total earnings: $ 37.7 million
  49. TJ WATT
    Sport: Football
    Earnings off the court: $ 1 million
    Earnings from the field: $ 36.6 million
    Total earnings: $ 37.6

