The ranking of the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world: Messi beats Ronaldo

LeBron James, Kevin Durant And Stephen Curry they are owners of major media companies. Serena Williams is in a venture capital firm with a $ 111 million investment fund. Naomi Osaka has more than 20 partnerships, and at the same time is the founder of a line of skin care products. Tom BradyInstead, it added a rich partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to its portfolio and, in the meantime, launched its NFT platform, Autograph.

This is to say that sports stars today are much more than athletes. They do marketing with a golden weight for the biggest brands and entrepreneurs in the world, guaranteeing an income that is often higher than what they get from their own playing field.

Do they focus only on sports? Absolutely not.

The income of the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world

In the past 12 months, the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world have grossed a staggering $ 2.97 billion before taxes and agent fees, thus beating with an 8% growth (over 200 million dollars) the record set last year. Advertising deals and all non-sports revenue came in at $ 1.06 billion, up from last year’s record of $ 1.04 billion.

This year, by virtue of the change of jersey, the two most famous footballers in the world have faced a reduction in their salaries, yet, thanks to the push from their sponsors, they have confirmed themselves at the top of the ranking of the 50 highest paid sportsmen at the world. Under Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi, with a gain of 130 million dollars, he secured the first position for the second time; while Cristiano Ronaldowho moved to Manchester United, finished third, with 115 million dollars.

To divide the two eternal rivals is LeBron James. Which, having broken the $ 100 million mark for the first time, he earned second place with $ 121.2 million. Naomi Osaka, Japanese tennis ace and with several sponsors, is the richest female athlete in the world with a gain of 59.2 million dollars. A figure that is worth it in 19th place in the general classification.

The ranking, therefore, shows many quite relevant figures. And it can also be seen from the limit amount necessary to become part of the top 50 of the highest paid sportsmen in the world: it has risen from 34 million last year to 37.6 million dollars, the highest threshold ever.

Here are the 50 highest paid sportsmen in the world. Forbes to create the ranking, it was based on the athletes’ incomes collected between May 1, 2021 and May 1, 2022.

THE TOP 50 of the highest paid sportsmen in the world

LIONEL MESSI

Sport: Soccer

Earnings off the pitch: $ 55 million

Earnings from the field: $ 75 million

Total earnings: $ 130 million LEBRON JAMES

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 80 million

Earnings from the field: $ 41.2 million

Total earnings: $ 121.2 million CRISTIANO RONALDO

Sport: Soccer

Earnings off the pitch: $ 55 million

Earnings from the field: $ 60 million

Total earnings: $ 115 million NEYMAR

Sport: Soccer

Earnings off the pitch: $ 25 million

Earnings from the field: $ 70 million

Total earnings: $ 95 million STEPHEN CURRY

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 47 million

Earnings from the field: $ 45.8 million

Total earnings: $ 92.8 million KEVIN DURANT

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 50 million

Earnings from the field: $ 42.1 million

Total earnings: $ 92.1 million ROGER FEDERER

Sport: Tennis

Earnings off the pitch: $ 90 million

Earnings from the field: $ 0.7 million

Total earnings: $ 90.7 million CANELO ALVAREZ

Sport: Boxing

Earnings off the pitch: $ 5 million

Earnings from the field: $ 85 million

Total earnings: $ 90 million TOM BRADY

Sport: Football

Earnings off the pitch: $ 52 million

Earnings from the field: $ 31.9 million

Total earnings: $ 83.9 million GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 41 million

Earnings from the field: $ 39.9 million

Total earnings: $ 80.9 million RUSSELL WESTBROOK

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 35 million

Earnings from the field: $ 44.2 million

Total earnings: $ 79.2 million JAMES HARDEN

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 30 million

Earnings from the field: $ 44.4 million

Total earnings: $ 74.4 million MATTHEW STAFFORD

Sport: Football

Earnings off the pitch: $ 2.5 million

Earnings from the field: $ 69.8 million

Total earnings: $ 72.3 million AARON RODGERS

Sport: Football

Earnings off the pitch: $ 11 million

Earnings from the field: $ 57 million

Total earnings: $ 68 million TIGER WOODS

Sport: Golf

Earnings off the pitch: $ 68 million

Earnings from the field: $ 0.04 million

Total earnings: $ 68 million JOSH ALLEN

Sport: Football

Earnings off the court: $ 4 million

Earnings from the field: $ 63 million

Total earnings: $ 67 million LEWIS HAMILTON

Sport: Formula 1

Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million

Earnings from the field: $ 57 million

Total earnings: $ 65 million TYSON FURY

Sport: Boxing

Earnings off the pitch: $ 2 million

Earnings from the field: $ 60 million

Total earnings: $ 62 million NAOMI OSAKA

Sport: Tennis

Earnings off the pitch: $ 58 million

Earnings from the field: $ 1.2 million

Total earnings: $ 59.2 million DAMIAN LILLARD

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 18 million

Earnings from the field: $ 39.4 million

Total earnings: $ 57.4 million DESHAUN WATSON

Sport: Football

Earnings off the court: $ 0.1 million

Earnings from the field: $ 55.5 million

Total earnings: $ 55.6 million KLAY THOMPSON

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 17 million

Earnings from the field: $ 38 million

Total earnings: $ 55 million MIKE TROUT

Sport: Baseball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 14 million

Earnings from the field: $ 35.5 million

Total earnings: $ 49.5 million PATRICK MAHOMES

Sport: Football

Earnings off the pitch: $ 20 million

Earnings from the field: $ 29.1 million

Total earnings: $ 49.1 million KIRK COUSINS

Sport: Football

Earnings off the pitch: $ 2.5 million

Earnings from the field: $ 46.5 million

Total earnings: $ 48.5 million JIMMY BUTLER

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 12 million

Earnings from the field: $ 36 million

Total earnings: $ 48 million MAX VERSTAPPEN

Sport: Formula 1

Earnings off the court: $ 2 million

Earnings from the field: $ 46 million

Total earnings: $ 48 million PAUL GEORGE

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 8.5 million

Earnings from the field: $ 39.4 million

Total earnings: $ 47.9 million ANTHONY DAVIS

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 10 million

Earnings from the field: $ 35.4 million

Total earnings: $ 45.4 million KAWHI LEONARD

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 6 million

Earnings from the field: $ 39.4 million

Total earnings: $ 45.4 million PHIL MICKELSON

Sport: Golf

Earnings off the pitch: $ 42 million

Earnings from the field: $ 3.3 million

Total earnings: $ 45.3 million SERENA WILLIAMS

Sport: Tennis

Earnings off the court: $ 45

Earnings from the field: $ 0.3 million

Total earnings: $ 45.3 million MOHAMED SALAH

Sport: Soccer

Earnings off the pitch: $ 18 million

Earnings from the field: $ 27 million

Total earnings: $ 45 million JOHN WALL

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 0.5 million

Earnings from the field: $ 44.3 million

Total earnings: $ 44.8 million KYLIAN MBAPPE

Sport: Soccer

Earnings off the pitch: $ 15 million

Earnings from the field: $ 28 million

Total earnings: $ 43 million CONOR MCGREGOR

Sport: MMA

Earnings off the court: $ 10 million

Earnings from the field: $ 33 million

Total earnings: $ 43 million RORY MCLLORY

Sport: Golf

Earnings off the pitch: $ 34 million

Earnings from the field: $ 7.5 million

Total earnings: $ 41.5 million MARSHON LATTIMORE

Sport: Football

Earnings off the court: $ 0.1 million

Earnings from the field: $ 40.8 million

Total earnings: $ 40.9 million DEVIN BOOKER

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million

Earnings from the field: $ 31.9 million

Total earnings: $ 39.9 million JOEL EMBIID

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million

Earnings from the field: $ 31.7 million

Total earnings: $ 39.7 million AMARI COOPER

Sport: Football

Earnings off the pitch: $ 0.5 million

Earnings from the field: $ 38.9 million

Total earnings: $ 39.4 million CHRIS PAUL

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million

Earnings from the field: $ 31.1 million

Total earnings: $ 39.1 million RYAN RAMCZYK

Sport: Football

Earnings off the court: $ 0.1 million

Earnings from the field: $ 38.7 million

Total earnings: $ 38.8 million STEFAN DIGGS

Sport: Football

Earnings off the pitch: $ 2.5 million

Earnings from the field: $ 36.2 million

Total earnings: $ 38.7 million JAKE PAUL

Sport: Boxing

Earnings off the pitch: $ 8 million

Earnings from the field: $ 30 million

Total earnings: $ 38 million KEMBA WALKER

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the court: $ 3 million

Earnings from the field: $ 35 million

Total earnings: $ 38 million RUSELL WILSON

Sport: Football

Earnings off the pitch: $ 14 million

Earnings from the field: $ 24 million

Total earnings: $ 38 million BRADLEY BEAL

Sport: Basketball

Earnings off the court: $ 4 million

Earnings from the field: $ 33.7 million

Total earnings: $ 37.7 million TJ WATT

Sport: Football

Earnings off the court: $ 1 million

Earnings from the field: $ 36.6 million

Total earnings: $ 37.6

