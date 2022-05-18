The Hunger Games already has a protagonist for its prequel

After ten years since the first Hunger Games film was released in 2012, Lionsgate announced two weeks ago that the prequel will arrive on November 17, 2023 so that tribute fans can save that date in their calendars.

The news was released during the last day of CinemaCon, but no footage of it was shown. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (in Spanish Balada de Pájaros Cantores y Serpientes), as it is still in production and they limited themselves to showing a short video, with an environment very similar to their previous productions, a cold landscape, tree branches and accompanied by a voice in off which sentenced: “The world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake”.

The story is based on the book published in 2020 by Suzanne Collins, and bears the same title as the film. The author decided to give her readers a trip to the past in order to understand the life of one of the most hated and greedy characters in the plot. In addition, she wanted to be able to show a different perspective of Panem (place where the story takes place).

Jennifer Lawrence will participate in the prequel to The Hunger Games?

For many fans, the real unknown was knowing if the leading actress of the previous films, Jennifer Lawrence, would still be present, but since it is a story that goes back many years, there is not much chance that the girl on fire will appear in the screen. So far the production has not mentioned anything about the participation of Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

A few weeks after the release date was announced, it was revealed that actor Tom Blyth will be the one to play the role of young Corolianus Snow. The American, who has just released the series Billy The Kid and has participated in projects such as the fiction The Golden Age or films such as Robin Hood and Benediction.

Tom Blyth, actor. / Official Facebook of The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

Tom will have to go back 64 years before the original story to be able to play a character completely different from what the audience knows, since before becoming the authoritarian president of Panem, he was a young man whose family had lost all their fortune after the war of the Capitol with the districts and your last chance will be to make a tribune win The Hunger Games. In the course of his mission, love unexpectedly arrives and that is where the story takes a revolutionary course.

Without a doubt, Suzanne Collins returned to the public eye with a story full of love, revenge, drama and strategy that managed to catch viewers in 2020 and soon on the big screen. @worldwide