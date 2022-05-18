The cool meme that reveals that Chris Hemsworth is actually… Anakin Skywalker!

Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, the central film in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Hayden Christensen debuted as Anakin Skywalker in his teens, replacing Jake Lloyd..

Christensen would return as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, completing his transformation into Darth Vader and his transition to the Dark Side. He also appeared in the revised Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, replacing the original version of sebastian shaw.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will bring back Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader to continue his feud with his former master. But what if there was another Chosen One who embodied Anakin Skywalker’s trajectory?

Through Reddit, the user Solid_Snark highlights the similarities between Chris Hemsworththe actor who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the central character of Star Wars who is, today, one of the best villains in film history.

Through a very successful meme, the coincidence is reflected that, like Anakin in Star Wars episode I: The Phantom Menace, he was also trained by Chris Hemsworth Liam Neeson (Qui-Gon Jinn) in Men In Black: International.

The second match is found in Samuel L Jackson. In the Jedi Order, Anakin owed obedience to Mace Windu; as Avenger, Chris Hemsworth took orders from Nick Fury. Everything stays at home.

The ultimate match also links Marvel and Star Wars, via Natalie Portman. Both Anakin Skywalker and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) had an affair with Natalie Portman’s characters. In the case of Star Wars, Padmé Amidala, and in the MCU, Jane Foster.

It is still, of course, a fun coincidence, but one that you can use for gambling or for a very geeky topic of conversation. Can you imagine Chris Hemsworth as Darth Vader?