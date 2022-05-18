The areas that have as a priority to reinforce for the Opening 2022

Cruz Azul is clear about the positions it will seek in the next transfer market to reinforce its entire backbone for Apertura 2022.

Cruz Azul is waiting to define the future of Juan Reynoso on the bench to continue with the planning for the Opening 2022so this week will be key to knowing the direction the team will take the next semester and then yes to aim fully at the summer pass market, where the sky-blue board is already clear about what positions it will seek.

And it is that the lack of goal was evidenced as the greatest weakness of The Machine this semester, after the two tournaments he played, he stayed one goal away from advancing and could not make it happen: first in the Concachampions semifinal against Pumas and later in the Quarter finals against Tigres in el Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

Thus, the directive Blue Cross It is very clear to him and, whether continue Juan Reynoso on the bench or someone else arrives to take his place, the priority will be to reinforce the attackbut it will not only look for a ‘killer’ in the next marketbut also other positions to help enhance the offense; furthermore, in The Ferris Wheel aim to strengthen the entire spine.

Lead

It is no secret to anyone that Cruz Azul is in search of a top scorer for him to assume the role of ‘killer‘ that no one could take from the exit of Jonathan Rodriguez, so one of the great names that sounds to arrive is that of Ignacio Dinenno, from Pumas. The Argentine would come to promote internal competition for the position with Santiago Gimenez and Ivan Moralesif both continue in the team.

halfcacancha

In this section of the fieldthe board would look for an offensive midfielder with conditions similar to those of Charlie Rodriguez and that it can be like replacement of the sky blue midfielderafter after his injury this semester the deficiencies in the creation of the game were evidenced; added to that Rómulo Otero has one foot out of the club.

Also, in The Ferris Wheel are also interested in joining a far leftwhich can contribute dynamism and speed that Uriel Antuna offers for the right wing; a player unbalancing and that can break lines.

Defending

Defensively, La Maquina has also detected shortcomingsso it would also have priority add one more centralregardless of what Pablo Aguilar agrees to renew or not, and that you can make the purchase of louis abram in December, because we must remember that in recent weeks, it was Adrian Aldrete who had to cover that area as third centre-back alongside the Peruvian and Julio César Domínguezdespite the fact that it is not his natural position.

