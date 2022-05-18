The 2022 Cannes Film Festival kicks off

After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled due to the pandemic and the 2021 edition was held in a reduced way, the legendary film gathering on the French Mediterranean coast began to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Cannes kicked off yesterday, Tuesday, May 17, with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’s zombie film Z, which not only coincides with the latest ebbs of the pandemic, but also with the biggest war that Europe has seen since the Second World War, in Ukraine.

Apropos of this conflict, the organizers have prohibited entry to the festival to Russians with ties to the government. Several films by prominent Ukrainian filmmakers will be screened, including Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary The Natural History of Destruction. Footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius before he was assassinated in Mariupol in April will also be presented by his fiancee, Hanna Bilobrova.

At the same time, Cannes will host more Hollywood stars than in the last three years. Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, whose release was delayed due to the pandemic, will be screened shortly before its theatrical release.

Warner Bros will release Baz Luhrmann’s flashy Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. George Miller will arrive with his fantasy epic Thee Thousand Years of Longing, with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Ethan Coen will present his first film without his brother Joel’s, Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, a documentary about the rock and roll legend made with archive footage. Also debuting is James Gray’s Armageddon Time, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story set in New York with Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

This year’s jury is chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon, accompanied by Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Joachim Trier, Jasmine Trinca and Ladj Ly.

This year, there are five films directed by women in competition for the Palm, a record for Cannes but a low percentage compared to other international festivals.

This year’s lineup also includes Hirokazu Kore-eda (Broker), Christian Mungiu’s (RMN), and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes (Tori and Lokita). Iconoclastic filmmakers like Claire Denis (Stars at Noon), David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future) and Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave) are also up for the Palme, as is Kelly Reichardt, who re-teams with Michelle Williams in Showing Up.