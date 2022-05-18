That’s why he failed against Cruz Azul, they filter what Aquino does after training with Tigres

May 17, 2022 7:42 p.m.

This Sunday tigers obtained its pass to the semifinals after tying the global score against Cruz Azul and advancing for having had better position in the general table, a match that was significantly complicated by two mistakes punctual of Javier Aquino.

It was before completing the first 20 minutes of the meeting who wanted to clear a ball, they covered it up and it fell a rebound in the small area for Tabó’s goal, to then put an iron on Ángel Romero almost at the end of the first half to leave the feline team with one less player.

Aquinas’ errors occurred at a time clue of the tournament, because throughout the 17 days Tigres only He received two red cards and in two league games he already has the same amountwhich significantly risked his presence in the semifinals.

Aquinas’ other work

These distractions would have occurred after the feline player thought more about advertising a shoe brand through his networks social than in improving their performance Facing the closing of the tournament and a possible championship with the university students.

