Technology and health, a more efficient access for wellness





Technology today is an indispensable tool for our daily lives, both personally and in the workplace. Even many devices provide us with functions to take care of our health, such as heart meters. Technology in health is a key factor and we are talking about this here.

In recent years, technology and internet services have become essential to carry out our daily activities. Both on a personal and professional level. In the context of health, different technological tools have emerged. Such as telemedicine, mobile health and electronic health records, which seek to improve access to services, efficiency and quality of care.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered the adoption of new technologies for people to adapt to social distancing. For this reason, the digital model has acquired greater relevance in our days. The Internet has opened the doors to access to health, medical care and information, overcoming geographical barriers. Simultaneously, it has collaborated in expanding coverage and improving continuity of care. While transparency in decision-making is encouraged.

For example, in the event that you cannot attend a face-to-face medical appointment, either due to lack of availability, because the schedule is not adjusted or because you do not have health insurance. The patient can make an appointment online, at a time that suits him and with the doctor of his choice. For their part, health professionals and clinics optimize their services with software oriented to programming, efficiency, evaluation of the medical consultation and time management for both the doctor and the patient.

Doctoralia, the world’s leading platform that connects patients and health professionals. It has developed a portfolio of solutions focused on humanizing the health experience based on technological innovation.

In this way, doctors benefit from greater visibility in the digital technology environment, an online calendar where they can manage appointments and direct communication with patients whom they can attend and resolve their health questions; for their part, clinics and hospitals improve their attention to the public by means of agenda and automated call management. In the end, the one who receives the greatest benefits is the patient.

For now, patients are increasingly comfortable in the digital world. A customer experience survey conducted by PwC reports that 90% of patients look for specialists on the internet, 86% of Mexican patients expect special attention when it comes to health services. And 80% of users choose a specialist based on the opinions of other patients.

However, we cannot ignore the challenges that still exist in universal access to health in the digital environment. In its 2020 report, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) points out that there is still an access gap that deepens inequalities. Mainly economic and social, due to the lack of internet connection, which limits electronic health services.

For its part, the Federal Telecommunications Institute reported that, in Mexico, from 2013 to 2020, the fixed internet access service reached 62 out of every 100 households and the mobile service reached 80 out of every 100 inhabitants. While this has contributed to more efficient medical care for patients. There is still a lag in the use and knowledge of digital media in our country.

It is necessary to overcome challenges such as access to health, scope, timely care. As well as raising awareness about the importance of new technologies for the benefit of health.

In this way, Doctoralia remains at the forefront with more than 190 thousand health professionals registered on the platform. A record of more than one million online reservations in March 2022 alone and more than 12 thousand questions from patients in this same period. This demonstrates the growing interest of the digital patient in receiving fast, efficient and personalized care.

In conclusion, greater collaboration between public and private entities and academia is essential. To make digital transformation processes more agile. Taking into account that the patient must be the center of the decisions made in the health ecosystem around new technologies.

Digital transformation can help the health sector improve the way it works. With more efficient and effective care models and giving access to those who still do not have it.

