Talina Fernández will pose nude at the age of 77

The well-known “lady of the good saying” raised a stir with the interview she gave for TVNotas magazine where she talked about her romance and her decision to pose as God brought her into the world.

The driver said that more than anything, her intention is to be careful with the photo session and show the stories that her body has to tell, such as moles and scars.

Talina Fernández also spoke about her relationship with her eldest granddaughter María Levy, daughter of the deceased Mariana Levy.

The idea of ​​the session was Maria’s and she is the one who motivates her to take on new challenges, while giving her the confidence to do new things and discover herself.

The driver did not give more details about the realization of this project, however, she commented that she will try not to show the “nipples or the cocorocha”

