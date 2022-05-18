Spotify Island: Digital space in Roblox

Spotify launched its own digital space on Roblox, it’s called Spotify Island and allows players to make music, play games and interact with virtual artists.

Fan users and artists belonging to the leading platform of streaming they will be able to explore this space with magical sounds, quests and exclusive merchandise. This makes Spotify the first in its category to have a presence on Roblox, creating an otherworldly digital destination for audio. We tell you everything you can find in this space!

Maybe you are interested… Best music albums of April 2022 | PandaAncha.mx www.pandaancha.mx read article

What is Spotify Island?

Spotify calls its digital island a “audio oasis”, which features a distinctive Spotify trademark, from the vibrant green color of the landscape, to the heart-shaped “Like” icons scattered throughout the island that players can collect and exchange for virtual merchandise. The more hearts you collect, the higher you climb on the game’s leaderboard!

Besides easter eggs around the island, Spotify Island also provides playersis access to Soundtrap beat making stationsa digital audio workstation owned by Spotify that allows users to collaborate remotely.

This digital space will be filled with themed mini-quests, meet-and-greets, virtual greetings, and lots of exclusive content, like paid merchandise made by artists. can you imagine buying merchandise Y skins unique from your favorite artists?

The platform stated that all of the proceeds from the merchandise of the artists will go directly to the talented authors of the music.

Spotify’s Roblox entry is a first for any streaming music service and is part of a broader offering for companies to establish a presence in what it considers the “metaverse” – a concept that hasn’t really been defined further. beyond that it consists of a series of virtual online events. spaces.

“Through this interactive world, we’re creating a place where fans can connect and create new sounds together, hang out in digital spaces, and get access to exclusive virtual merchandise.” – Spotify

Music experience on Spotify Island

Exclusive Virtual Merchandise

Through Spotify Island, the platform creates an opportunity for artists to connect with fans and partner in creating virtual merchandise within the game. Spotify’s profits from those sales will go directly to the artists themselves.

There is also collaborations with great artists, such as SUNMI and Stray Kidsto create virtual products that truly reflect who they are as artists.

Interactive experiences and hidden surprises

Roblox users can mingle with the performers, complete interactive quests, and unlock exclusive content.

Players will be able to enjoy a immersive audio experience creating music and exploring sounds in virtual beat-making stations powered by Soundtrap. The island will have other musical surprises at every turn for sharp-eyed users to discover.

Spotify comes to life in a new way

Listeners will also notice some familiar shapes, colors, and icons on the island of Spotify. For example, Roblox users will have the opportunity to collect the heart-shaped “Like” icon and claim free virtual goods from Spotify.

K-Pop Fanaticism

In the coming weeks, fans can look forward to the first themed experience on Spotify Island, K-Park, an homage to all things K-Pop. Coming soon, K-Park will give fans the opportunity to interact with superstars Stray Kids and SUNMI.

Images via Spotify