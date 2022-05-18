Robert Downey Jr. was chosen to star in this film only because he was in JAIL; is on HBO Max

The streaming platform hbo max has forcefully entered the Mexican market as a result of the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19, it has even become Netflix’s closest competitor. One of its main strategies is that it has one of the most diverse catalogues, in addition to its own content and constant premieres.

The movie that Robert Downey Jr. starred in just for going to jail

In the year 2005, Robert Downey Jr. He began to resume his acting career, since years years he had been arrested on at least two occasions for drug possession and for causing disturbances. At that time, the actor received support from several of his friends, who helped him get into several movies, but it was all thanks to the fact that he was in jail.

In that year, Downey Jr. received the offer to star Between kisses and shots (Kiss Kiss bang bang), which was extended by the director Shane Blackwhile the cast was complemented by Val Kilmer Y Michelle Monaghan.

Robert Downey Jr. was in jail at least six times. Photo: Archive

However, before being considered Robertseveral actors were targeted, including: Benicio, the bull, Hugh Grant Y Johnny Knoxvillebut they ended up deciding on Downey Jr. because the film was low budget and at that time he was getting out of jail, so he didn’t demand a lot of money for his work.

For their part, film critics considered that the performance of Downey Jr. it was incredible and they considered it to have been some of their best work from at least a decade earlier.

Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer starred in the film. Photo: Archive

Robert Downey Jr. became Marvel’s Iron Man thanks to this movie

At this stage, Robert Downey Jr. is recognized throughout the world for having starred Hombre de Hierro from Marvel in 2008, but this role was achieved thanks to his performance in Between kisses and shots (Kiss Kiss bang bang), according to an interview given by the jon Favreauwho saw his work and immediately contacted him.

The bet was very risky, because Marvel was bankrupt and therefore they wanted an actor who would guarantee them the box office, and in the first place he was Tom Cruisebut, as you know, it was not.

The rest is history, because for almost 10 years, Downey Jr. He was in the metallic suit and became one of the favorite actors of Hollywood.

In 2008, Robert Downey Jr. starred in Iron Man. Photo: File

What is Between Kisses and Shots about?

Harry Lockhart (Robert Downey Jr.) is essentially a decent guy. Sure, he’s a petty thief who goes through life with a rocky mix of old-fashioned charm and unconscious optimism, but he wants to do the right thing.

Harry’s eternal bad luck starts to look up when he and his partner are doing some after-hours Christmas “shopping” at a New York toy store and the party is shut down by a security alarm.

In his frantic escape from the police, Harry is inadvertently swept up in an audition for a Hollywood detective movie and, in the blink of an eye, the producer flies him to Los Angeles for an audition.

Thrown into the cutthroat world of Los Angeles professionals, hustlers, losers and aspiring actors, Harry is cast as tough-as-nails private eye Perry van Shrike (Val Kilmer), also known as “Gay Perry”, to prepare him for his test.

If you have a subscription to hbo max we recommend that you give this movie a chance, which was the one that got Robert Downey Jr. the opportunity to become Iron Man and getting his career back on track after serving time in jail.

