Researchers suggest that combining albuterol and budesonide reduces the risk of asthma attacks

The authors indicate that this treatment represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of the disease.

A study of asthma patients conducted by researchers at Rutgers University and an international team revealed that a combination of two drugs, albuterol and budesonide, drastically reduced the chances of experiencing an asthma attack.

The results of the clinical trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, confirm that a combination of albuterol, which provides relief from an asthma attack by relaxing smooth muscle and is used for immediate relief of asthma, and the corticosteroid budesonide, Administered by inhaler, it reduces the number of exacerbations, which can often lead to an emergency room visit, hospitalization or, in some cases, death.

“This represents a paradigm shift in asthma treatment. We believe that this combination treatment, which is the first of its kind, will become part of standard therapy,” said author Reynold Panettieri Jr.

The phase 3 clinical study, which included more than 3,000 patients with asthma from 295 centers in the United States, Europe, and South America, was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a combination of albuterol and budesonide as treatment for patients with asthma from mild to severe.

Albuterol is a beta agonist of action short that acts by binding to receptors beta in the airways, relaxing the muscles of the same. As a corticosteroid, budesonide decreases inflammation and respiratory tract irritation.

The standard maintenance treatment consists of a combination of two drugs, one of them a beta agonist of action long-term, such as benralizumab, and the other a corticosteroid, such as beclomethasone. When patients have an asthma attack, they often use a rescue medication such as albuterol. They are also often prescribed doses of oral corticosteroids, although doctors seek to prescribe these drugs with less due to side effects.

The trial was divided into three groups. Since many patients already receive daily maintenance asthma treatment, participants in the groups were given one of three different rescue therapies to use, in case individuals suffer from asthma attackswhich included a combination of albuterol and a high dose of budesonide or a lower dose of budesonide. A control group received albuterol alone.

The study concluded that the patients not only improved their lung function, but also had fewer attacks.

Asthma in Puerto Rico

Asthma is a chronic disease that causes your airways to become swollen and narrow, making you short of breath, as well as wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and coughing. In Puerto Rico, some 430,000 people suffer from asthma.

The Puerto Rican Lung Association indicates that the incidence of asthma on the Island is one of the highest in America and in the United States. We have not only the highest incidence of any racial/ethnic group, but also the highest severity and high mortality.