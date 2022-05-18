Replacement at The Bridgerton Who will be the new sister in the family?

The third season of The Bridgertons will bring many surprises with everything that has been confirmed this last week. It was only a matter of time before any of the seven Bridgerton brothers changed their faces. The character of Francesca, one of the smallest of Netflix’s best-known family of aristocrats, will no longer be played by the young actress Ruby Stokes, who prefers to focus on different projects. But calm down, she has already found a replacement for her little sister. Also, the shy romance between Penelope Featherington and Collin Bridgerton will get the spotlight it deserves in the upcoming season.

Changes for the third season of The Bridgertons, one of the series of Netflix that has had the most success since its launch in 2020. And, the new addition to the cast is not just anyone, Hannah Dodd is not unknown in the cinematographic and serial world. This 26-year-old British actress is among the cast of films such as Eternal, produced by Marvel, Fighting with my family and Enola Holmes 2, from Netflix. In addition, he has participated in series such as Harlots, Find me in Paris and Anatomy of a Scandal, a drama that has topped the lists of the most popular Netflix series and has given him the recognition he deserves by sharing scenes with Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.

It should be added that the presence of the new actress will not be very prominent in the third season of The Bridgertons, since being in accordance with the literary order of the original novels written by Julia Quinn, the character of Francesca will not have much prominence until the sixth season of the series, since each book is focused on one of the seven brothers. Being one of her younger sisters, her appearances on screen so far have not been too many, but according to Quinn’s universe, it is later when the younger members of the family will take on more prominence. But, showrunner Jess Brownell, also new, has stated that they will take some creative liberties when writing the scripts for the series. seasons to come. So who knows? Maybe we can see Hannah Dodd giving it her all in her new role.

The Bridgertons season three will focus on Penelope and Collin

The last News that have come out about what will happen in the third season of The Bridgertons suggest that the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Collin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will be the central thread of the next installment. A bit of a surprise, since it was thought that the series would follow the order of the original books, where in the third volume the story revolves around Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) and his tireless search for true love.

What is expected is that it goes deeper into the subplots of Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who this last season fell in love with a young worker with whom she shared countless ideas. In addition, this second installment left us with a bitter taste in our mouths when we saw how Eloise discovered the identity of her friend Penelope, which ended in the breakup of her long friendship. Will everything be fixed in the next one?

Spin-off of The Bridgertons

A month ago it was confirmed that the production company Shondaland was working on a spin-off about the youth of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton. As Netflix has announced, the series will tell the story of how a young Charlotte is forced to move to London to marry King George, all against her will. We will be able to see how the character deals with palace affairs, and how little by little she falls in love with her peculiar husband since currently, in the series, Queen Charlotte herself has commented that hers was a true love story.

Why Regé-Jean Page was not renewed for the second season

The reason why the duke did not appear in the second season of The Bridgertons went beyond his contract with the platform, and is that for work reasons, related to a Netflix project, Rege-Jean Page had to say goodbye to his participation in the series. In July 2020, the existence of The Gray Mana film directed by russo brothers and starring actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. A overproduction the size of Endgame, the last one in which the Russos participated, and with a budget that exceeds 200 million dollars.

As for the plot, little is known yet, but it will go beyond the main story centered on a duel of life or death between assassins.

Based on the book by Mark Greaney, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) embarks on a mission across Europe to rescue his boss, Sir Donald Fitzroy, from kidnapping by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who wants to kill Gentry to close a deal. multimillion dollar deal over oil interests in Nigeria.