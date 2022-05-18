Polyamory: celebrities maintain relationships where they do not demand exclusivity from their partners – Eme – 05/17/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Despite the fact that monogamy is the most frequent type of relationship and where the two parties are exclusively romantically and sexually involved, hundreds of people in the world have open relationships and even polyamorous marriages.

What differentiates this type of relationship from a love affair is that those involved will know that there will be other people in the relationship and that bonding with others is done with the consent of all parties.

Hollywood is no exception and has also enjoyed dozens of couples who have decided to have polyamorous relationships. To begin to understand how they work, you need to understand the differences between these two link types.

Open relationships imply that there is a primary bond, a partner who has a romantic and intimate relationship, but who also sometimes go out with other people and have sexual experiences with others. In contrast, the polyamorous relationships they contemplate that there are romantic links between several people simultaneously.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

For years this couple of actors decided to have a non-monogamous marriage. In an interview with ‘GQ’ magazine about his autobiography, Will Smith explained that at various points in their marriage they have had an open relationship.

“Jade he had relatives with polygamous relationships, so he grew up in a very different family environment than mine, ”he explained. Although there are rumors that the couple is ‘on the verge’ of a divorce, it seems to have nothing to do with the way they have handled their relationship. polyamorous.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars. Photo: AFP.

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers

Tortorella in 2016, he explained in ‘Cosmopolitan’ magazine that before marrying his wife, Bethany C Meyers, had already had open relationships: “I think sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t, but it’s clear to me that cheating on a person is always a terrible act.” The couple have explained that they are in a polygamous and LGBTI relationship.

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers

Monique and Sidney Hicks

Monique got married with Sidney Hicks, in 2006 and from the beginning of their bond they already had an open relationship. In 2016 they decided to start a podcast together, entitled ‘Open Relationship’, in which they explain the dynamics in which they relate and answer questions about this way of being a couple.

Monique and Sidney Hicks

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

The country music star met her husband when she was 18, while he was 21. They married in 1966 and decided to maintain a particular policy in their relationship: “Don’t ask and don’t tell.” She so she called him Dolly Parton to the agreement they hold.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

Artists who believe in polyamory

Even if they don’t have an open relationship or marriage polyamorousothers celebrities have expressed their agreement with these precepts on couple relationships. Ethan Hawk, Whoopi Goldbergthe actor Tom Ford Y Willow Smiththe daughter of Will Y Jada Pinkett Smith.