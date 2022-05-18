Not Brad Pitt, not George Clooney; Alfredo Adame considered “the sexiest man in the world” – El Sol de México

As is customary, Alfredo Adame once again became a trend on social networks, but this time he was not involved in a scandal of fights and blows, but for his sexy side.

There is no doubt that in recent years Alfredo Adame has given much to talk about and has been in the mouth of several media outlets; Generally, his character and arrogance have been the turning point for him to be the subject of various criticisms.

Through social networks, a captured video was released. during the reality show “I’m famous Get me out of here!”where Adame and his new girlfriend Magaly Chávez participate.

In a video clip, Carlos Trejo’s number one enemy claims to have competed in the contest “The sexiest men living”, in which his main rivals were George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper; the main objective of the contest was to choose the “sexiest man in the world” And guess who won?

Alfredo Adame assured that he humiliated various Hollywood gallants and that he was named “the sexiest man in the world” pic.twitter.com/B5tclH3ZW9 – The + viral (@VideosVirales69) May 17, 2022

“In the first round Cooper was eliminated because namas’ no, he has a face like half blandthen it was Clooney, Pitt and me. Brad gave up because when he saw Clooney and me he said ‘don’t stain, this if not’and then Clooney, when we did the last test picture, he grabbed and said ‘no, I admit it, Adame is sexier than me’counted on the enthusiasm of Alfredo.

The former director of Hoy affirmed that his opponents could not reach his heels, because the sensuality that he exudes is not possessed by anyone.

There is no doubt that Mr. Adame, apart from being confrontational, also has a very high ego.

