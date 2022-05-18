New Fortnite tweak will save Mexican PlayStation gamers money

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

You play Fortnite on various platforms, but do you usually do your shopping on PlayStation? We have good news for you. The thing is that Epic Games announced that with the v20.40 update for Fortnite: Battle Royalethe V-Bucks purchased on this platform can be used on others.

The thing is that PlayStation joined the shared wallet system of Fortnite: Battle Royale. What does this mean? That by linking your PlayStation account with that of Epic Games you can use the V-Bucks you buy on PlayStation to use them on any other platform. It also means that you can spend the V-Bucks you buy on Xbox, PC, Android or Fortnite in the cloud from your PlayStation.

Best of all, this will allow PlayStation users to save. What happens is that in Mexico and other parts of Latin America the PlayStation Store is charged in dollars and does not have regional prices. To this we must add that countries like Mexico and Uruguay have to pay tax for the purchase of content in the PlayStation digital store.

For example, 1,000 V-Bucks on the PlayStation Store sell for $7.99 USD. Although in the United States it costs the same on all platforms, in Mexico users will be able to save. We say this because the V-Bucks on Xbox are sold for $165 MXN, while, with the current exchange rate and taxes, $7.99 USD translates to approximately $184.86 MXN.

It is worth mentioning that the shared portfolio of Fortnite: Battle Royale is not yet available on Nintendo Switch. It should also be noted that this system only applies to the V-Bucks you buy, since the ones you get by playing or in the Battle Pass can be used on any platform without any problem.

So, players of Fortnite on PlayStation you can now use the Epic Games Store or Fortnite in the cloud to buy V-Bucks from another store and use them on PlayStation whenever they want. With this they will have the opportunity to save a little money on all the money they invest in the Epic Games Battle Royale.

What do you think about this new? Are you going to use it to save when buying PaVos? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

