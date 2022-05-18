Mexican actor Manuel García Rulfo stars in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer is the new Netflix series designed for those who like judicial dramas and the environment of lawyers that premiered on May 13 with a first season of 10 episodes of almost an hour each and is already located among the most attractive new contents of the streaming service.

It is based on one of the cult novels written by Michael Connelly and which has already been made into a film, under the direction of Brad Furman, now with the character of Mickey Haller, starring 41-year-old Mexican actor Manuel García Rulfo.

“When I was doing the series, I felt very identified by what Mickey Haller was going through,” he said for a recent publication in Who magazine.

“It is the first time that I star in a series in the United States, in another language, I have a lot at stake.”

The rest of the cast of this series is made up of actors and actresses who have already had appearances in important series, the renowned Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson; Becki Newton (Tell Me a Story) who plays Lorna; Jazz Raycole -Izzy-; Angus Sampson -Cisco- and Christopher Gorham, who is in charge of the role of Trevor Elliott.

Synopsis

The Lincoln Lawyer is a drama based on the series of novels by Michael Connelly. The story follows Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller, who runs his own law firm out of the back of his Lincoln Town car.