Megan Fox and the ritual of drinking her fiancé’s blood

This May 16 Megan fox is found from long tablecloths to celebrate your birthday number 36. The actress born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, She became world famous in 2007 for her participation in the movie Transformers, directed by Michael Bay.

The actress has admitted that she and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink blood each other when they perform various rituals.

“Yeah, I guess drinking each other’s blood might confuse people or maybe they imagine us with glasses, like in Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she told Glamour. “It’s only a few drops, but yes, sometimes we consume each other’s blood just for ritual purposes,” Megan Fox added.





She pointed out that she is very interested in divination and other disciplines related to astrology.

“I control myself more. I read the letters tarot, I like astrology and I do metaphysical practices and meditations. I do rituals on new moons and full moons. When I do, it’s a passage or it’s for a reason. And I control it, it’s like: ‘Let’s spill a few drops of blood and drink it each one’. He is much more messy, frantic and chaotic, he is willing to just open his chest with broken glass and say: ‘Take my soul’“He told about his partner.

When questioned if really they drank bloodthe actress confirmed it.

“Let me tell you, it may not be exactly like that, but a version of it has happened many times,” the Transformers star clarified.

It should be noted that the actress had already talked about these rituals, because when she shared a video of her proposal on Instagram, she assured that they had drunk blood to seal your commitment.

“I said yes and then we drank each other’s blood,” the post reads.

