Mauro Boselli and Martín Cauteruccio, old acquaintances from Liga MX, dominate the scoring table in Argentina

Martin Cauteruccio Y Mauro Boselliold acquaintances of the MX Leaguelive a great moment in the Argentine Professional League by placing at the top of the ranking of top scorers.

Boselli, who positioned himself as one of the most important soccer players in the history of León, is at the top of the goalscoring in his country with 10 goals. The Argentine striker had a brilliant time with La Fiera and established himself as the institution’s second top scorer with 130 goals.

maurocurrently 36 years old, was in the long-haired squad between 2013 and 2018, the year in which he left the MX League after failing to reach a renewal agreement with the directive of Lion and joined the Corinthians from Brazil. With the Esmeraldas, Boselli won a title of First division.

At the moment, Mauro Boselli continues to show his great scoring instinct with Students and adds 10 goals, one above the ones he has Cauteruction.

On the other hand, at 35 years old, Cauteruction is going through one of his most productive stages with the squad of Aldosivi, template to which he arrived last summer from Students. The Uruguayan striker boasts of nine annotations in the Argentine Championship and has become one of the main leaders of the Aldosivi.

Mauro Boselli, former figure of León, lives a great moment in the Argentine Professional League. Getty Images

The Uruguayan, who has nine goals with Aldosivi, defended between 2017 and 2019 the colors of the Blue Cross in Mexico. With La Maquina he managed to play more than 100 games and added 23 touchdowns and four assists. Cauteruction He was part of the Celestes that won the Leagues Cup in 2019 and also won the MX Cup.

It is interesting to note that Boselli Y Cauteruction are located above Julian Alvarezstriker of River Plate and that is considered one of the most important jewels of Argentine football. In fact, Alvarez He is living his last moments with the Millionaire team since this summer he will join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Without a doubt, the goalscoring nose of Boselli It would have come in handy for a Leon who failed to qualify for the Liguilla or Repechage in the Closure 2022 while Martin Cauteruccio he has double the scores he got Juan Marcelo Escobarwho established himself as the top scorer of Machine in the Regular Phase of the Clausura.