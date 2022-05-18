Kardashian fans feel “BOAT” for Khloe after she gushed with love for Tristan Thompson before the baby love bomb

KHLOE Kardashian smiles and gushes of his love for Tristan Thompson in the latest episode of the Kardashians, not knowing that his secret love for another woman is about to be revealed.

And looking back at the scene, which most likely was filmed around November last year, left fans with embarrassment for the reality star.

As seen on TV, Khloe and Tristan appear to be working out together in a gym, when the 37-year-old teases her then-boyfriend about the creepy fact that her sister’s exes seem to keep hanging around, even after their big breakups.

“Scott (Disick) never leaves. Kanye (West) never leaves, ”Khloe tells Tristan, 31, with a smirk. “It seems you never leave.”

The NBA dancer glanced at her, before ominously adding, “More like you never leave me.”

Obviously, this is exactly what would happen a few weeks later, after Tristan admitted cheating on Khloe, having a child with a personal trainer.

Knowing that now, fans on Reddit have criticized the all-star for his actions.

“Tristan saying ‘you’ll never leave me’ made me feel so uncomfortable,” said one follower, while another added, “Tristan’s audacity knows no bounds.”

A third added, “Honestly, I just want Khloe to walk away from this loser and be happy with herself. Tristan continues to make fun of her in front of the whole world, she needs to stop it and live life with her daughter and I hope she will meet someone better ”.

While one fan called it all depressing: “I don’t even know the woman and I’m starting to legitimately get depressed by watching this relationship unfold.”

The sentiment echoes an earlier episode, shot last October in the days just before and after rocker Travis Barker’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

At the time, Kourtney’s loved ones were all gathering in Santa Barbara to surprise her, including Khloe and Tristan, who had recently rekindled their flame after being caught with model and influencer Sydney Chase last April.

But starting in October, Khloe and Tristan were again an object and getting ready for a magical weekend.

“We’re fine, we’re in a really good place,” Khloe mused at that moment in the show’s confessional. “We are back together. He went to therapy a lot. There was just a lot of effort on his part ”.

Khloe confessed that life was simply more “fun” with Tristan nearby.

“When we broke up, I learned how much he and I got along and what great friends we are and what great partners we are,” he sang. “I have a lot of hope, trust and optimism for our future together”.

But of course, that future shattered just a few weeks later when Tristan admitted having a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian viewers shared their sympathy and pity, after seeing Khloe shine on who she thought was a reformed Tristan.

“Tristan Thompson has baby n. 3 with another woman, while Khloe Kardashian is acting delusional again, ”one user tweeted.

Another added: “LO fucking king L @ Tristan is making an effort.”

“Ooph this scene of Khloe talking about taking back Tristan and all the effort she’s putting into it. I don’t understand how he does all this with a straight face. That man is something else, ”a third viewer tweeted.

Someone else intervened: “Tristan literally ruins #The Kardashians. “

Khloe herself tweeted about Tristan’s appearance in the episode: “Well, we know how he’s aged.”

