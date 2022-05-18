Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the defamation trial between the two actors enters the last week of testimony, what happens now?

Amber Heard in the background and Johnny Depp out of focus during his libel trial, May 17, 2022

Amber Heard continued on the stand Tuesday, answering questions from Johnny Depp’s attorney.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard continued on Tuesday, having resumed on Monday after a five-day break.

Judge Penney Azcárate, who is presiding over the trial, had a prior commitment that she had to attend all last week.

Amber Heard continued to testify on Tuesday, as she did the day before under cross-examination from Depp’s lawyers.

The trial is scheduled to conclude on May 27not before potential witnesses are called to the stand to testify on behalf of Heard or Depp.

