Jesse Eisenberg makes directorial debut with Julianne Moore as lead

Cannes (France), May 18 (EFE).- The American actor Jesse Eisenberg, known for “The social network” or “Zombieland”, has jumped into directing with “When you finish saving the world”, a feature film starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard.

The film, a portrait of the complicated relationship between a mother and her son, opened Critics’ Week this Wednesday out of competition, a parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival attended by the director and the two performers.

“It is a contemporary dramatic comedy full of humor and sensitivity, with an elegant direction and catchy music. He has surrounded himself with actors who had never worked together before and from whom we discovered new facets,” said the general delegate of the Week, Ava Cahen.

Moore is Evelyn, a woman as politically engaged as she is awkward in her social relationships, and Wolfhard, who rose to fame with “Stranger Things,” plays Ziggy, a teenager obsessed with making it as a singer and making a profit from the 20,000 followers he has. have in the networks.

Rather than collide, their respective universes take a long time to find each other. “I feel very lucky,” said the 38-year-old director about his selection in that parallel section of Cannes dedicated to promoting debut films and discovering new talent.

The film was going to premiere at Sundance until that festival was canceled due to the pandemic and it is also the first released by the production company Fruit Tree, of actress Emma Stone and her husband, screenwriter Dave McCary.

“As an actress I am attracted to the script. It was the first thing I saw and I told myself it was spectacular. And it was even better when I saw his work as a director,” said Moore, who in 2014 won the award for best female performance of the Cannes Film Festival for “Map to the Stars”, by David Cronenberg.

For 19-year-old Wolfhard, it is his first time at a film festival.

“It is an honor that it is in one as well known and respected as Cannes. This is the first film in which I felt that I was becoming an adult, an actor with things to say,” said the young man, who is currently preparing his first film as director.

Critics’ Week, which this year celebrates its 61st edition, will close on May 26 and has in its competition the feature film “La pack”, by Colombian Andrés Gómez Pulido.

In its short film section are, among others, the Chilean Diego Céspedes (“The creatures that melt under the sun”) and the Spanish Estíbaliz Urresola Solaguren (“Ropes”) and Anna Fernández de Paco (“Nisam je stigao voljeti”). EFE

