Jennifer Lopez: These are the vitamins you take for collagen and skin – People – Culture

Jennifer López, singer and actress, is over 53 years old, but maintains an enviable figure and skin that experts describe as porcelain.

Jennifer, who recently announced her commitment to actor Ben Affleck, has acknowledged on her social networks that she is carrying out an exhaustive beauty routine that includes taking vitamins so that your collagen is renewed.

JLo, interpreter of On The Floor and mother of two children -Max and Emme -, according to the Gradual Growth portal, use a multivitamin made up of five vitamins. The most important thing: use it every day.

Collagen is a protein present throughout our body that helps maintain the entire structure -from bones, tendons and skin- but that over the years is running out. This is reflected in the loss of elasticity of the skin, especially the face.

That passing of the years is what Jennifer fights with her beauty routine and for this she focuses on these five vitamins:

Vitamin A: EITHER retinol. Its consumption is vital to regenerate skin cells, remove blemishes and give firmness to the face.

Vitamin C: The one with the greatest power to generate collagen production, and also helps with skin issues such as acne and closing joints.

Vitamin D: Its consumption helps prevent skin aging, a basic way to naturally absorb this vitamin is by exposing yourself to the sun for 20 minutes a day.

The lack of vitamin D can be reflected in psoriasis or dermatitis.

Vitamin E: It contains various types of antioxidants that help prevent skin aging. In fact, dermatologists recommend it in healing processes.

Vitamin B5: It is vital to maintain hydrated and smooth skin, which contributes to the natural generation of collagen.

These vitamins – which are found for skin health purposes in creams or capsules – can be consumed naturally through fruits and vegetables. In this line it is best to consult with your doctor or nutritionist.

