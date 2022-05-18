Jennifer Lopez shares sweet kiss with Ben Affleck in front of their son Max

Ever since they got engaged for the second time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had no problem showing their love in public.

The couplewho met in 2001 on the set of “Gigli”, where they played criminals trapped on a job, was caught exchanging a sweet kiss on the lips in Los Angeles, California.

Although these public displays of affection have occurred at other times, lOr what caught the most attention was that they did it in front of Max, the son that Jlo shares with Marc Anthony, with which it is shown that the relationship that Affleck has with the children of the “Diva del Bronx” is very cordial.

Jennifer Lopez wore a long black cardigan, white sleeveless turtleneck top, flared charcoal jeans, and completed her look with a sleek ponytail and sunglasses.

While Benwho appeared to be in excellent spirits, wore a burgundy and gray plaid shirt, underneath it, a faded burgundy crew neck graphic tee, as well as dark jeans and matching sneakers.

A few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez shared the details of her commitment to Affleck through her social networks: “Have you ever imagined that your biggest dream could come true? On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed.”

“It took me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again, I was literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that is a YES,” he wrote.