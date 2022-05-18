“It is unprecedented”: Elvis Presley’s daughter raises her voice to comment on the film about her father

‘ELVIS‘ is coming to the cinema from Warner Bros. Pictures and the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrman directs a movie that explores the life and music of Elvis Presleystarring austin butler and the Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

“IMHO his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done with precision and respect. If he doesn’t win an Oscar for this, I’ll eat my own foot haha“, this has been the withering statement made by LisaMarie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

The interpretation of austin butler has had a very positive impact on Lisa-Marie Presley who also said that “You can feel and witness Paz’s pure love, care and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that I, my children and their children can be forever proud of.“.

As a fully cinematic drama, the story of Elvis (Butler) is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hank).

As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two over the course of 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and America’s loss of innocence. At the center of that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (played by Olivia DeJonge).

Starring opposite Butler and Hanks, award-winning stage actress Helen Thomson (“Top of the Lake: China Girl,” “Rake”) plays Elvis’ mother, GladysRichard Roxburgh (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Breath”, “Hacksaw Ridge”) plays Elvis’s father, Vernonand DeJonge (“The Visit,” “Stray Dolls”) plays priscilla.

Luke Bracey (“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Point Break”) plays Jerry SchillingNatasha Bassett (“Hail, Caesar!”) plays DixieLocke, David Wenham (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Lion,” “300”) plays Hank SnowKelvin Harrison Jr. (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The High Note”) plays B.B.KingXavier Samuel (“Adore”, “Love & Friendship”, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) plays Scotty Mooreand Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Also in the cast, Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things,” “The Broken Heart Gallery”) plays the television director steve binderalongside Australian actors Leon Ford (“Gallipoli,” “The Pacific”) as Tom DiskinKate Mulvany (“The Great Gatsby,” “Hunters”) as marion keiskerGareth Davies (“Peter Rabbit”, “Hunters”) as Bones-HoweCharles Grounds (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Camp”) as Billy SmithJosh McConville (“Fantasy Island”) as sam phillipsand Adam Dunn (“Home and Away”) as Bill Black.

To play additional iconic musical artists in the film, Luhrmann chose the singer-songwriter Yawl like sister rosetta tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard, Austin, Texas native Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup, and artist Shonka Dukureh as “Big Mama” Willie Mae. Thorton