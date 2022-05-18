Glazed skin and jawline highlight: the new ways to use the highlighters suggested by the stars

I’m there again Bella Hadid And Hailey Bieber behind the latest make-up trends that revolutionize the way of illuminate the face. The two supermodels, who helped relaunch makeup with a nineties allure and the trend of clean look for more natural make-up, they have inspired a new way of using illuminating: while Bella Hadid focused the spotlight – or rather the shimmer textures – on the mandibular line, making the jawline highlightHailey Bieber to sponsor the arrival of her Rhode Skin skincare line has chosen a look with a focus on glazed skina skin so luminous that it resembles the glaze of a donut, which immediately became the symbol of its brand.

The jawline highlight by Bella Hadid

The first to notice Bella Hadid’s new use of highlighter was the make-up artist @racheocoolmua ch on TikTok tried to emulate the look first by using Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand to draw a line on the jawbone and blending it with her fingers, then with a illuminating powder mixed with a brush. “In reality, emphasizing the jaw bone is a technique born together with cinema, when the films were in black and white and the chiaroscuro effects of the make-up served to enhance and give three-dimensionality to the facial features”, he tells us. Paolo AntoniniLancôme Education Manager.

In particular, the technique of jawline highlight plans to sculpt not the entire cheekbone area, but the jaw linea: “Bella Hadid is not the only fan of the technique, just look at the side of Angelina Joliewhich uses to illuminate the entire line from the temple to the jaw “. How to do it? With a succession of lights and shadows:” By illuminating the part under the eye, the temple above is darker, as does the part immediately below the cheekbone, while under the jaw you have to brighten the skin for enhance the volumes and the most sunken areas of the face“, explains the expert.





Angelina Jolie

There glazed skin by Hailey Bieber

Although the one used by Bella Hadid can be called one strobing version 2022, in general the techniques for sculpting the face with highlighters have been overcome. “Today, when we talk about illuminating, the effect is no longer limited to certain specific areas, but we tend to create a extended glow to the whole face, to emulate the natural radiance of healthy skin “, continues Antonini.

It is no coincidence that Hailey Bieber played the entire communication for the launch of her skincare line – due out in June – on glowing skin: in particular the supermodel is responsible for the trend of “frosted effect” leatherthe glazed skin (the official symbol of his brand is a donut). And in fact this glow is typical of healthier (and younger) complexions, which is why skin care is the first step, thanks to a “pro glow” routine made of rich cleanser, exfoliator and moisturizer, as an oil or a conditioner, possibly to be mixed with the foundation.

The diffuse glow

“Also Illuminating serums can be used together with foundation to obtain a more natural brightness “, advises the make-up artist Paolo Antonini. Furthermore, the use of foundation makes the difference:” Thanks to the technological evolution, today also a matte foundation can be bright: the light, in fact, must give the idea that it comes from within, without adding sequins, glitter or shimmer specks to the texture as it once was. Today it is the very formula of the texture that emulates the natural brightness to give the idea of ​​healthy skin and this makes today’s bright makeup suitable for all ages “, says Paolo Antonini.

THE do ei dont’s of glowing skin

In particular, for “frosted” or glazed skinthe wet effect should be emphasized only on the highest points of the face, while in general the chiaroscuro can be calibrated according to the shape of the face: “For those with a more elongated face, I recommend not to overdo the contouring but to illuminate the face more central area of ​​the face, while those with a rounder face can darken the side parts and use a brighter product only in the center of the face, creating a contrast of lights and shadows to thin the face “.

How to reconcile the diffused glow effect with the most oily skin? “There difference between glow effect and glossy effect it depends on the quantity and type of product used, but also on the moment in which I apply it “, explains Paolo Antonini.” If I use the illuminating textures as the last step of the make-up, I will have a hyper-luminous effect that can be shiny, while if I use them before the foundation or together, simply mixing them on the back of the hand, there will not be a shiny effect but the result will be soft and controlled “.

NB: if the skin is tanned, pay attention to the hue of the highlighter. “The undertone must be as similar as possible to that of the skin: if the complexion is warm and tanned the highlighter must have the same undertone, because a cold texture it would make it gray “, explains the make-up artist.

The tools of light: fluids, powders and compacts

“To avoid creating stains, I always recommend using powder powders and blushes with a soft brush, always distributing the product from outside to inside“. There are several tools for fluid illuminating textures:” Better to use cream illuminators with your fingers, to modulate the intensity, always from the inside out, because the center of the face must always be brighter “.