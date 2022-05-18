The challenges Y missions of the week 9 of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 05/19/2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. As usual, at Meristation we tell you which is each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 2: leaked missions Week 9

Call in an Airstrike at The Collider or The Fortress (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Use an elevator and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/100) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Shoot the tires of OI vehicles (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Hit an enemy player with an Assaulter Shotgun from more than 50 meters (0/50) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Drive a Battle Bus or fly a Choppa to Control Cavern (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Repair a vehicle at the Synapse Station or Chonker Circuit (0/200) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Gesture at different OI Airship collision locations (0/2) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Upgrade a Barrel Shotgun at an upgrade bench (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Search Red Tool Boxes (0/2) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 20.40the fifth content update of Chapter 3 Season 2. As we discussed above, these challenges and missions will be available from Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem.

