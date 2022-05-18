Films to watch tonight on Paramount+ USA

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching cinema has been totally transformed, proof of this is Paramount+.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Paramount+ and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from Paramount+ United States.

one. The lost City

A lonely romance novelist on tour with the cover model for her latest book finds herself embroiled in an attempted kidnapping that leads them both on a fiery jungle adventure.

two. Jackass Forever

Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return along with some newcomers for a final round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy. .

3. arouse the fury

H (Jason Statham) is the mysterious guy who has just joined as a security guard at an armored car company. During an attempted heist on his truck, he surprises his teammates by displaying the skills of a professional soldier, leaving the rest of the team wondering who he really is and where he came from. The real reason why H is seeking a reckoning will soon become clear.

Four. The protector

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican man desperately on the run from the cartel killers who have chased him to the United States.

5. Jackass 2: Even More

Johnny Knoxville and his friends continue with their risky adventures.

6. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The paw patrol is on a roll. When his greatest rival Humdinger becomes mayor of nearby Adventure Town and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups set off to meet this new challenge. As one of the pups must confront his past in Adventure Town, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fight to save the citizens of Adventure Town.

7. Star Trek: Beyond

The USS Enterprise, the flagship of Starfleet led by Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), once again crosses the universe to ensure the protection of Earth and allied planets. But the tranquility will not last long and danger lurks. The first leg of their mission will take them into uncharted territory, and their vigilante quest will soon turn into a race for space survival when they face a fierce new enemy, the Krall (Idris Elba), an advanced alien species. To stop his sinister plans, Kirk must gather his team and use all of his resources to solve the challenges they will face. As they try to find a way to return to Earth, their mission will be to protect the future of the human race and preserve harmony between species. Third installment of the new Star Trek saga.

8. top gun

The United States Navy has created an elite school for pilots in order to bring out a class of experts in combat techniques. At the academy, better known as Top Gun, the best are trained to be fearless and cold at the same time, capable of not losing their temper in extreme situations and not flinching when breaking the sound barrier at the controls of a F -14. The young Maverick arrives at the school, famous for his reckless but brilliant way of piloting.

9. of love and monsters

A post-apocalyptic world. Joel Dawson is a young man who must fight monsters in order to meet Aimee, his love from his high school. Along the way, he will have to brave dangerous mutated animals and will meet unexpected friendships and some enemies as well.

10. Two fathers for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to give their children the perfect Christmas. This new team is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to throw the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal”.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Paramount+ streaming

Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount+ is a streaming service which is operated by Paramount Streaming, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, which offers original content or recently broadcast CBS programs.

The service was renamed Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, after the announcement was made. CBS and Viacom mergerwhich also gave way to its expansion in Latin American countries as well as in the Canadian, Nordic and Australian markets.

The service has new titles and already famous as it was The Real Criminal Minds, Behind the Music, The Top 40 of MTV, South Park, a revival of BET The Game, Lioness, The Offer; while it had the release of films 45 days after its release as A Quiet Place Part II Top Gun: Maverick and Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Currently its catalog includes films, series, documentaries produced by the television networks Paramount Pictures, ViacomCBS, Metro-Golswyn-Mayer, Sony Pictures, The Samuel Goldwyn Company and CBS Films. It also broadcasts the matches of the National Women’s Soccer Leagueas well as some UEFA Champions League and Europa League broadcasts.

According to figures revealed by the company itself, At the end of 2021, the streaming platform had 32.8 million subscribersbeing the last quarter (October to December) the best period, adding 7 million users in those 90 days.

Paramount+’s growth is vital for ViacomCBS, a cable TV-based company that has taken a big hit to its numbers in the past decade.

