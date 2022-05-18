Exercise to relax the jaw

Surely, if you have suffered tension in the temporomandibular joint or you have noticed pain in the jaw, it will have cost you to decide which specialist to go to. The same if you have noticed that you clench your teeth at night and suffer from bruxism.

The first option that is usually thought of when faced with a problem of tension or jaw pain is in the dentistor maybe a physiotherapist or osteopath, because of its relation to posture. As the jaw is often strained due to stress, we may even think of the psychologist as another of the specialists who might be suitable to help us. Now, since the relationship between oral health and gastrointestinal health is so direct, also a digestologist could address this part of the body.

It is normal to doubt, since the mouth is related to so many systems and mechanisms that, in fact, should be approached from a holistic perspective.

While the causes of bruxism or jaw pain are addressed, a good option to cushion the problem and prevent the teeth from wearing down are the relief plates in the lower jaw (although not so much in the upper one, since the articulated one can slow down the cranial rhythm and favor headaches or migraines).

Doing exercises to relax your jaw also helps Release built up tensions in this area.

I propose below a exercise to mobilize and relax the jaw. Then we will delve into the relationships of the jaw with other parts of the body, so you can see how you can help protect your jaw with different types of care.

jaw exercise

This exercise allows you to become aware of the mobility of your jaw, activate different muscles and ligaments and then relax them.

You can do it standing or sitting comfortably on the floor, with your back as straight as possible. Support both overlapping hands on the chest and make contact. Once ready, exerts with the hands a pressure and a traction towards the feet (caudal direction) while slowly and progressively extending the head. Later moves the jaw forward (making what is known as “mandibular protrusion”) without losing the established contact with the maxilla. Various muscles and ligaments in the area are involved in this movement. Then, without losing the extension of the head or the traction of the hands, make lateral movements with the jaw several times.

Holistic jaw care

To better understand the complexity of this part of our body – mouth, teeth and jaw – and to be able to take care of it properly, it is important understand the relationship that is generated between the health of this area and that of the rest of the body.

1. Dental hygiene

It should be noted, in this regard, that the first bacteria we acquire as newborns they come from our mother’s mouth through a common mucosal system. One of the first negative factors for the future immunity of the baby is that the mother has periodontitis (inflammation of the gums), which is caused by a proteolytic bacterium called Porphyromonas gingivalisand that can make the child more likely to have atopic skin and eczema at birth, and an autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis in adulthood.

Another of the associated problems derived from poor oral care is that of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Recent studies have contrasted the direct relationship between periodontal pathology and coronary problems. Two possible causes are established here: direct, due to periodontal pathogenic bacteria such as the one mentioned above, which stimulates the production of proinflammatory mediators, favoring the development of atherosclerosis; and indirect, due to an increase in proinflammatory cytokines that favor the migration of leukocytes to atheromatous lesions, which activates the antigen-presenting cells of the immune system.

2. Take care of emotions

The relationship between bruxism and jaw pain with emotions is a clear example of how emotions influence the health and proper functioning of the mouth area.

In fact, almost everyone knows someone with bruxism who, unconsciously, and especially at night, clenches their jaw and grinds their teeth. On many occasions, they are people who drain aggressiveness or impotence not manifested during the day at night.

3. Attention to body posture

In evolution, the skull of the Homo sapiens it favored the development of the brain, but reduced the size of the jaws. every time we have less space for the wisdom teeth, which can make it difficult for the temporomandibular joint to moveas the jaw joint is known.

This, in turn, can cause postural disturbances. The body is constantly adapting until our base of support, the pelvis, becomes unbalanced. Over time, a herniated disc may even develop.

4. Relationship with other organs

I wouldn’t want to let go of relationship of the mouth and our teeth with the different organs. For example, our incisors are related to the urogenital field (bladder, kidney function, hormonal capacity, impotence, sterility, fear, sadness, anger, depression…).

We shouldn’t forget about strive to keep these teeth in good condition if we are trying to help our body with any of these symptoms and clinical signs.