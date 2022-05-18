Everything you need to know about the animated series created by Sofia Vergara for ViX – Series news

Sofia Vergara is working with ViX on an animated series and here we tell you all the details.

Sofia Vergara will participate in a production of TelevisaUnivisiona service that has been betting on streaming for a few months. The actress, known for her performances on Modern Family and America’s Got Talentwill make an animated series for ViX, a service of the company.

Vergara will lend her voice to Koati, an original animated show based on the 2021 filmwhich narrates the life of a family of animals that live in the tropical jungles of Latin America.

This series is one of several Latin American celebrity offerings that are working with ViX, as Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of the company, has said. Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Mario Vargas Llosa and Selena Gomez are some of the artists currently developing content for ViX.

Sofia Vergara will lend her voice to ViX.



Gazzolo assured that no other streaming platform has produced the number of series in Spanish as ViX has. Which “leaves a significant open path we can definitely pursue.”said the president of the service.

Gazzolo added that the actors are happy someone is addressing their community. “We know our audience. We know the difference between a Colombian, a Mexican and a Puerto Rican”.

Perhaps many do not like reading this, but the streaming platform will have ads. Donna Speciale, president of sales and marketing for TelevisaUnivision in the United States, has said that ViX will offer many of the formats for ads on the platform and that some of them will be interactive, that is, they will allow purchases.

TelevisaUnivision also launched Así Studios, a production label in Spanish for advertisers. Speciale said his goal is to continue to win over advertisers who previously hadn’t considered Spanish-language services.

“We attracted more than 200 advertisers and clients last year who weren’t advertising in the Hispanic market, so we’re finally making some headway.”